Bethune-Cookman visits Tulane following Freeman's 20-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-3) at Tulane Green Wave (3-1)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Tulane after Brayon Freeman scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman's 75-62 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Tulane finished 11-6 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Green Wave averaged 81.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.0 last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 17-17 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free-throw line and 17.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press