Bethune-Cookman reaches Gainesville Regional finals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Nate Sterijevski had two hits and drove in two runs as Bethune-Cookman advanced to an NCAA baseball tournament regional final for the first time with a 6-4 win over South Florida on Sunday.

The Wildcats (35-24), who are in the tournament for the 16th time, must defeat Florida twice in the Gainesville Regional finals, if they hope to advance to the Super Regional. The Gators are the regional's top seed and No. 3 national seed.

Sterijevski's two-run homer to left in the third inning broke a 3-3 tie and put Bethune-Cookman up for good.

Alexis Herrera (4-1) went five innings and allowed three runs on eight hits while Joseph Calamita got his third save of the season. Noah Yager (3-1) took the loss after giving up six runs (four earned) and eight hits in four innings.

Kevin Merrill had three hits and drove in three runs for South Florida, which ends the season 42-19. Merrill and Tyler Dietrich homered.