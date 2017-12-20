Bethune-Cookman endures travel nightmare getting to Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) -- When Bethune-Cookman agreed to travel cross country to face Washington as part of its non-conference schedule, it was supposed to be an easy non-stop flight from Atlanta to Seattle.

That was before Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was crippled by a power outage on Sunday that left the Wildcats stranded and scrambling to get their team to the Pacific Northwest.

The majority of the Wildcats roster did not land in Seattle until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, less than 4 hours before tipoff, according to school spokesman Nolan Alexander. The team watched film and had a meal together before heading across town to play the Huskies.

After an impressive effort in the first half, the Wildcats wilted in the second half due to sloppy play and fatigue. Bethune-Cookman was outscored 63-19 in the second half and Washington rolled to a 106-55 win.

''I thought our guys tried to compete in the first half,'' Bethune-Cookman coach Ryan Ridder said. ''Obviously we had some factors going against us with the travel. I thought we had a game plan the first half and we executed it. Unfortunately we just let it unravel in the second half.''

It was a three-day stretch no team or coach could prepare for.

Ridder, a couple of players and some staff were able to get to Seattle on Monday night. But the rest of the Wildcats roster bounced their way across the country. They left Atlanta on Monday night and overnighted in Nashville. After catching a Tuesday morning flight to Denver, the group endured another delay before finally making their connection to Seattle.

Ridder said the split of traveling groups made it very challenging to prepare for Washington.

''I don't think you ever plan to deal with something like that,'' Ridder said. ''Give our administration and staff (credit). We found a way to get here even if it was 4 hours before we made it. We found a way to get out here which was important.''