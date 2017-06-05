Bethune-Cookman beats Florida to force deciding game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Nate Sterijevski had four hits and Bethune-Cookman forced a deciding game in the Gainesville Regional with a 6-2 victory over Florida on Sunday.

Three of Sterijevski's hits resulted in four RBI's for the Wildcats, including a two-run single in the eighth that extended their lead to 5-2.

Bethune-Cookman (36-24) came into the NCAA tournament with only two wins in 15 appearances, but it has won three games over the weekend. No. 3 national seed Florida (44-17), which had won eight straight regional games dating back to 2015, is trying to advance to the Super Regional for the third straight year.

TJ Densmore (2-1), who was the Wildcats' second pitcher of the night, got the win with 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball. Anthony Maldonado did not allow a hit in the final four innings to get his first save.

Gators' starter Brady Singer (7-5) went 7 1/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits. Deacon Liput's bases-loaded single in the second accounted for both Florida runs.