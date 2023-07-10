All About Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel welcomed her daughter Bryn Hoppy in 2010 with ex Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel has so much love for her daughter.

The Real Housewives of New York City welcomed her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, 13, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, in 2010. Her journey to motherhood was featured on her reality show Bethenny Ever After, though the entrepreneur confirmed she was expecting earlier than she had wanted to after news of her pregnancy was leaked to the public.

"It's premature to be telling people this," she told PEOPLE. "It's not like, 'Did I Get Botox?' It's not the way I wanted it to get out. I haven't even gone through my first trimester. We haven't even heard the heartbeat. My [fiancé's] parents didn't even know."

In December 2012, Frankel and Hoppy split when Bryn was 2 years old. Due to ongoing custody proceedings, the former pair only finalized their divorce in 2021. Throughout it all, Bryn was by Frankel's side and the proud mom has shared how Bryn inspires her and changed her life.

"You give me purpose, an intention and the true meaning of love," Frankel wrote on Instagram for Bryn's 11th birthday in 2021. "You are the kindest, most free spirited person I've ever met, and I love watching you spread your wings to fly every day."

While Bryn has never appeared on RHONY, she did join her mom when Frankel filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the TODAY show in June 2023. When co-host Hoda Kotb called her up on stage, Bryn shared that being Frankel's daughter could be "crazy" because of "all of the stories and everything," she said between giggles.

Bryn also added that her mom was "strict."

From their cute moments together to the inspiration behind Bryn's name, here's everything to know about Bethenny Frankel's daughter.

Bryn was born on May 8, 2010

Frankel and Hoppy welcomed Bryn in New York City on May 8, 2010.

"Bethenny and Jason are proud to welcome their new baby girl, Bryn Hoppy, born at 8 a.m. ... in New York City," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "She is a 4 lb. 12 oz., healthy baby. Bryn, mom, dad and [their dog] Cookie are all very happy."

Frankel had previously shared that she didn't find out the sex of the baby beforehand because Hoppy didn't want to. "I want to know what I'm having but my fiancé won't let me find out," she told PEOPLE. "My fans think it is a boy. They say a girl steals your beauty."

That said, before giving birth, she tweeted that she had a dream she would welcome a daughter. "I CAN'T BELIEVE I'M HAVING A BABY! I had a dream it was a girl," the reality star posted in March 2010.

She's named after her late uncle

Bryn was named after her father's brother, Bryan, who died in a car accident 19 years before her birth.

"They used to call him Bryn as a nickname," Frankel told PEOPLE. "When Jason told me, I thought that would be a great name."

The couple kept the name a secret from Jason's parents until they met Bryn in person. "Jason's mom was hysterical, crying," Frankel shared. "They couldn't believe we kept it secret."

Soon after Bryn's birth, Frankel also shared that her daughter had to stay in the NICU for four days because she was five weeks premature. "We were in this dark little room with our baby. It was almost like Survivor — where we were fending for ourselves," she explained. "We couldn't stop staring at her."

She never appeared on RHONY

After starring on the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel left the show the same year she welcomed Bryn, then returned for season 7 in 2015. The star left the series again in 2019. Throughout her run on the show, Frankel did not feature Bryn on screen.

"My daughter is not on the show for a couple of reasons," Frankel shared with PEOPLE in 2016. "A child with a microphone on them, with a mic pack on them, is not really natural. That's kind of like working. You have to be somewhere and you'll have a microphone on you and it's being filmed. You don't know the effects of that later."

She attends red carpet events with her mom

Recently, Bryn has begun attending events with her mom, and they've dressed up to hit the red carpet together.

In June 2022, the two attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED together, where Frankel received the Reality Royalty Award. In her speech, she was sure to thank her "sweet peanut Bryn."

"I have given you everything and you have given me back infinity," Frankel said. "You are the little girl in people's dreams. I love you."

She also mentioned Bryn while thanking her fans.

"I am here by living truthfully and doing what's important to me on my own terms," she said. "You have taught me so many life lessons and have been on this incredible journey with me since day one. You have given me and my daughter a life I couldn't have dreamed of."

She joined her mom's podcast

In June 2021, Bryn made her first appearance on Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, to interview TikTok star Griffin Johnson.

During the episode, Bryn asked Johnson, "What's your favorite TikTok dance?" When he responded that he's not a great dancer, but tries sometimes, Frankel took the opportunity to remind her daughter that it's good to try things even if you think you're not the best at them. Bryn nicely replied, "I think he's a good dancer!"

Her mom often posts tributes to her on Instagram

In recent years, Bryn has become a frequent face on her mother's social media. On Bryn's 13th birthday in May 2023, Frankel posted a series of photos of Bryn from over the years.

"I may work hard in business, but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine. Every parent gushes, so I will try to restrain myself, but she is perfect," Frankel captioned the post. "I can't believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all-around good she is. She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her."



When Bryn started 7th grade in September 2022, Frankel wrote next to a photo of Bryn from her first day back to school, "That's my seventh grader. I'm so lucky to have such a sweet good girl as a daughter. She crawled into my bed with the puppies in the middle of the night for the last summer snuggle and woke up at 5:30 AM to be prepared for her 1st day back."

They do dances on social media together

It's not just Frankel who posts about Bryn — they also join forces for some collaborations. The pair have participated in popular social media trends, including showing off their moves to everything from Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look" to Beyoncé's "Cuff It."

Frankel also shared a video in which she and Bryn reenacted a moment from The Real Housewives of Potomac. As her mom pretended to look scared, Bryn mouthed Katie Rost's line, "I'm sorry if I said that you were dumb. Maybe I meant you're stupid. I don't know."

She gets along with her mom's fiancé

Since March 2021, Frankel has been engaged to Paul Bernon, a movie producer and real estate developer. Frankel has shared that Bryn and her fiancé get along great.

"Bryn knows him and loves him," Frankel said on Watch What Happens Live in April 2019. "They're very, very similar people."

In June 2023, Bethenny lauded Paul as a "rad" dad to her daughter in a sweet Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day Paul! As the dorky dad shirt I got you says... you're a RAD DAD. You are funny, smart, sweet, loyal and you are LOVED!... have the best day ever! XO," she wrote in the caption.

Read the original article on People.