Bethenny Frankel on Why She Initially Didn't Want a Prenup with Ex Jason Hoppy: 'I'm Trusting'

Bethenny Frankel

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel is not holding back about her "nightmare divorce" from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, even though she said she initially didn't want a prenup.

On Tuesday's episode of the Real Housewives of New York alum's podcast, Just B, Frankel, 51, said that the thought of going into a prenuptial agreement with Hoppy, 51, was "embarrassing."

"I ended up marrying someone who was just a regular person, who seemed like they could handle all of what's going on with me, and being in reality television," Frankel began. "And I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life, and they didn't come from much, and so they would never want anything from me."

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Just Made Her Birkin Bag Even More Valuable: See the 'Sweet' Customization

bethenny-frankel-jason-hoppy.jpg

Noel Vasquez/Getty Noel Vasquez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Because this is just not the way that it goes, people who don't come from a lot just are happy with that sort of small-town life, and that would never really be a whole issue," the Skinny Girl mogul continued, adding that she "had a lawyer that said to me about my prenup, 'It's terrible and I wouldn't let you sign this.' "

Frankel then admitted that she believed that "no one's taking anything from me," adding, "I'm trusting and I just don't want to deal with this, and it was embarrassing. The word 'prenup' was embarrassing to me. It's uncomfortable, it's awkward. A contract when you get married? It's an uncomfortable, awkward concept."

PEOPLE has reached out to both Hoppy and Hoppy's last known attorney for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Bethenny Frankel Is Suing Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy for Full Custody of Daughter Bryn

Frankel and Hoppy wed in 2010 but separated in 2012. Frankel filed for divorce the following month, and although they had reached a financial settlement in 2016, their divorce wasn't finalized until January of this year.

In 2016, an attorney for Frankel told PEOPLE that the two did in fact have a prenuptial agreement after the Bravo star had a victory in court that dropped her spousal support by roughly $12,000 a month.

Attorney Allan Mayefsky said at the time that they were "pleased the court invalidated the award of interim spousal support to Jason based on his waiver in the prenuptial agreement."

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Gives 50th Birthday Advice to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk: 'Take a Breath'

bethenny frankel, jason hoppy

Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Last week, a rep for Frankel confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star no longer has to pay child support to Hoppy after a years-long custody battle involving their daughter, Bryn, 11.

"After having been awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020, she now has been awarded primary residential custody of Bryn as well," the rep said in a statement. "She is also no longer required to pay direct child support."

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that Frankel and her partner, Paul Bernon, got engaged after three years of dating. In April, Frankel spoke to PEOPLE about Bernon's February proposal, saying, "It was intimate, just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."