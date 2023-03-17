Bethenny Frankel Has Spent 'Thousands' on Concealers, and This $10 Drugstore Find Is Her 'Winner'

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

May we have your attention: Bethenny Frankel has a winner.

If you've gone anywhere near the social media beauty space, you know that Frankel has taken over as the go-to for no-nonsense, honest reviews of drugstore "hell yes" brands to "expensive [stuff] that's worth it" (her words, not ours). In one of her latest posts, Frankel explained her March Madness-style knockout competition for the best concealer. After spending "thousands of dollars on concealers," including recommendations from her comments section, Frankel named one drugstore brand her ultimate "winner." Even better? It's available for $10 at Ulta.

The NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer beat out a number of brands (Frankel named Maybelline, CoverGirl, Huda Beauty, and Chantecaille, among others), along with pot concealers and stick concealers. Using the criteria of "coverage" and "lack of creasiness," Frankel emphasized that this product is not for those who "don't have to worry about dark circles or wrinkles."

The NYX concealer is available in 24 shades from pale to deep walnut. It offers full coverage in a matte finish, along with a waterproof formula that lasts for 24 hours, per the brand. It works with all skin types from dry to oily to cover up skin imperfections like blemishes and specifically, dark under-eye circles — Frankel's main target area.

To use it, dab the liquid concealer with the applicator over any spots on your face or body that need coverage. Blend it into your skin with a sponge or your clean fingertip. The contour concealer can also be used with your preferred foundation or as a base before applying eyeshadow.

Shoppers agree with Frankel's assessment, with one sharing that the concealer offers the "best coverage for wrinkles" because it "doesn't crease." A second shopper echoed that sentiment, saying that they have "dry skin" under their eyes and the concealer "blends well over it to cover it." They added that it "doesn't crease in [their] fine lines under [their] eye." A third reviewer called the product their "all-time fave," noting that it's like a "full-coverage serum — completely weightless and skin-like." They also said that it "neutralizes [their] dark circles."

In Frankel's book, the discovery and ultimate crowning of the NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer "was major." Her post has even inspired other TikTok beauty influencers to immediately grab her latest must-have. Snag it in your desired shade at Ulta today for $10, and see the results yourself.

