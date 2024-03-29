Bethenny Frankel Speaks Out About Allegedly Being Punched in the Face in N.Y.C.: 'This City's Insane'

"So it's a crazy crime spree and I don't understand it. And I'm sorry for all the other women that it's happening to," Frankel said

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Bethenny Frankel

Amid the recent acts of violence towards New York City women, Bethenny Frankel is elaborating on her previous admission of how she was also allegedly the victim of a random attack.

On Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of New York City alum left a comment on a TikTok video posted by a fashion student who claimed she was walking home when a random man punched her in the face.

"This is insane [because] this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say," Frankel, 53, wrote in the comment section. "I was on the UWS [Upper West Side]. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bethenny Frankel

Related: Bethenny Frankel Says She Was Randomly Attacked amid 'Insane' N.Y.C. Punching Trend — Then Deletes Her Comment

The following day, the reality star posted a TikTok video of her own, in which she recounted the traumatic experience.

"I saw a woman talking about the fact that she had been punched in the face on the street. And I commented, 'Oh my god, the same thing happened to me,'" she began. "I actually recorded my reaction to it that day, but felt embarrassed or weird to post it."

Frankel went on to explain that she was apartment hunting in New York City when she stopped at a local bakery and decided to record a video of the baked goods they had on display. Noting that the storefront was "the size of a bathroom," she claimed that she turned to walk out the door when a man allegedly punched her.

Related: Arrest Made After Women Came Forward on TikTok Saying They Were Randomly Punched in N.Y.C.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Bethenny Frankel

"Hit me is more [like it], it wasn't like a closed fist," she said, adding that she was "completely stunned" when she walked outside to tell her security. "I looked at him and like, you know, gestured over to this man, this homeless man, to explain to him that I had just been hit."

Story continues

Though her security guard went over and "started confronting the guy," Frankel claimed that she didn't want to provoke him further and wanted to "get the hell out of here."

"And at that point, I texted the broker and said, I don't want to see apartments anymore this city's insane," she added.

The Bravolebrity confessed that she first believed that the incident was attributed to New York City crime rates until she saw videos of other women coming forward with similar incidents.

Related: Mom Fights Off Her Teen Daughter’s Attempted Kidnapper in New York City

"So it's a crazy crime spree and I don't understand it. And I'm sorry for all the other women that it's happening to," she continued, adding that the behavior was alarming. "It's to be cold-cocked, like in the street. It was wild. And I hope it's more of like a weird trend than an actual reflection of crime because it did scare me about New York City."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frankel revealed that she previously left the city after feeling a "difference" in crime levels after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"That day did freak me out," she said. "And I did I did tell my daughter about it because it scares me that she's in the city sometimes walking in the streets."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.