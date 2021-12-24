Bethenny Frankel Shows Her 'No Botox Wrinkled Forehead' and Says She Hasn't Had 'Any Surgery'

bethenny frankel no botox

Bethenny Frankel's been honest about getting a little Botox before. But now, she's decided to embrace aging the natural way.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 51, shared some candid, barefaced selfies on Instagram to give a close-up view at her unretouched fine lines that she hasn't smoothed out with cosmetic surgery or Botox.

"When we need a wake up, no makeup selfie …. #nofilter. I'll post these for you periodically to remind you that no makeup and natural is as real as we can be," Frankel said.

"I haven't seen any surgery or products that can compete with a good night's sleep," the Skinnygirl mogul added.

Though Frankel said she may decide to get plastic surgery one day (and will consult her fans first!), right now she's happy with how she looks. "There may come a day that I'll ask you if it's time to get some work done, but for today I'm happy just the way I am. #thisisme," the star said. "PS. For the haters, I gave you a no Botox wrinkled forehead pic as well …. just to avoid any confusion."

Fans praised Frankel in the comment section for her honesty. "You inspire me to age gracefully. I've watched you since a young age. Thank you for setting the example! 👏," one person said. Someone else wrote: "You are a natural beauty. Thanks for being real. ❤️"

Frankel's friend and former RHONY castmate Sonja Morgan said, "You [are] beautiful 😍."

Frankel has often used her social media platform to encourage body positivity among women of all ages.

"If I were a 'filterer' I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter," she captioned a mirror selfie as she posed in Skinnygirl shapewear.

"Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it's important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem," Frankel continued. "It's courageous and beautiful to be real at any age."

Frankel has also previously noted that she isn't opposed to trying some cosmetic procedures when the time is right.

"I've had a breast lift. Filler is scary but I believe in Botox because it decreased the size of my jaw. I grind my teeth, so it relaxes the muscle," she told PEOPLE in April 2021.

She added: "I don't use it as often as I should. I should set a calendar to look in the mirror. If I look like a Shar-Pei that's when I know I need it next."