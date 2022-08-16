Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair 'Was Its Own Being Getting Married'

Bethenny Frankel is seen in midtown on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images); Teresa Giudice attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bethenny Frankel is just in awe of Teresa Giudice's wedding hair as the rest of us.

While speaking on her podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel Monday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum dove into the discussion surrounding Giudice's hairstyle at her nuptials to Luis Ruelas earlier this month.

"Her hair is a big topic and of course, when I saw her I was like 'Oh my god, the hair,' " Frankel, 51, said. "The hair was its own being getting married right and people like 'Why, what, wait, how' and being critical and she and her hairdresser defending it and it has 50 million bobby pins."

Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding

Jill Zarin/Instagram

"I need to say this, Teresa started off that show by paying for the furniture in her Jersey castle with wads of cash," she continued. "So, I love the fact that Teresa is now with this long sort of massive... crown hairdo, with this lavish elaborate party that is a circus, that her dress is so ornate (she is over 50) it's over-the-top –– like good for her."

Frankel said she admired the fact that Giudice "did not change" who she was at the wedding.

"She knows where she came from, she is an Italian broad from Jersey...," Frankel said. "She got her hair done from her Jersey hairstylist and she's the same Teresa that walked in with the cash to pay for the furniture, so yes, I am here for it, I want more."

In the chat, Frankel also noted that she met Ruelas, 47, and he "seems really nice." Frankel, however, did express her disapproval after learning Giudice, 50, and Ruelas did not sign a prenup.

"But that's not my business, it's her life and her choice, her marriage, and she seems happy and she's in love," she added.

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot on August 6 in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 18; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as were Ruelas's two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

The viral wedding hair was a close collaboration between Giudice and her hairstylist Lucia Casazza.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Casazza revealed she wanted her client to look like Jersey royalty.

"As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen," she said. "You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"

The towering, meme-sparking updo did just that, made up of "over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions" that were pinned into her hair with more than 1,500 bobby pins. The rate for the styling itself was around $2,500, so her hair cost was close to $10,000.

Inspired by Italian and Mediterranean brides with elaborate hairstyles, Casazza and Giudice sent Instagram images and Reels back and forth to find the inspiration behind the look.

Casazza also revealed that Ruelas prefers Giudice's hair out of her face, which she was mindful of when creating the look and pulling Giudice's locks into a twisted half-up look styled inside the custom crystal tiara from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.