Bethenny Frankel Responds to Ed Kelce's 'Troll' Callout: 'The Swifties Can Come for Me'

The former Bravo personality turned Ed Kelce's "troll" comment into the topic of her Feb. 26 podcast

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour; Ed Kelce/Instagram Bethenny Frankel, Travis Kelce, Ed Kelce

Bethenny Frankel addressed her back-and-forth with Travis Kelce's dad, Ed, on her podcast

The former Bravo star said she "understands" Ed "coming to" his son's defense

Frankel said, "I'm going to defend myself" if the Swifties "come for" her



Bethenny Frankel has responded to Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, after he called her a "troll" on Facebook.

The 53-year-old TV personality made the back-and-forth between her and Ed — which began with Frankel calling Travis, 34, a "peacock" and casting doubt on his relationship with Taylor Swift in a social media rant — the main topic of the Feb. 26 episode of her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel.



Frankel began, "Travis Kelce’s dad called me a troll. So, I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense, particularly when asked about it."

The former Real Housewives of New York City star continued, "I just wish he would have expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult because, you know, as we teach our kids, it’s better to express yourself than to just criticize.”

Related: Ed Kelce Calls Out 'Troll' Bethenny Frankel Over 'Peacock' Comments About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Perry Knotts/Getty; Michael Owens/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce, Travis Kelce, Bethenny Franekl

Frankel then suggested that Ed "used an insult instead of his intellect" and compared the incident to Travis's 2024 Super Bowl outburst toward Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. "I did not mention him pushing his coach, which is a physical expression versus using your words and having a conversation, which is kind of like what his dad did," she said.

Frankel then warned any Swifties that "come for" her will be met with self-defense. "The Swifties can come for me, but I'm going to defend myself," said Frankel, adding that she has previously said Travis and Swift, 34, were in her "Mount Rushmore of couples."

Story continues

She said she "wasn't even criticizing their relationship" and suggested that the Facebook post from Ed calling her a "troll" was "amazing clickbait." She then added, "Yay for Travis Kelce's dad."



Frankel went on to praise the NFL star and singer on the podcast and attempted to clarify her original "peacock" comments. "I mean, they’re on top of the world. They’re both very successful. I’ve said that I literally think he’s a peacock, and there are two peacocks in this relationship, and it usually doesn’t work," she explained.

Related: Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Watched Taylor Swift Interviews to 'Get a Sense' of What She's Like (Exclusive)

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Travis Kelce Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The former Bravo personality's initial comments claimed Travis "loves to be the center of attention" and compared him to one of her past ex-boyfriends.

Frankel's rant also included her doubt about the longevity of Travis and Swift's relationship. "When you get into real life, and you get into kids and marriage and things like that," she said. "It’s not easy. Relationships take work, and it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship."

After Ed caught wind of Frankel's comments, he took to Facebook to ask, "Who TF is this troll?"



In a TikTok posted on Feb. 14, Frankel also griped about Donna Kelce's partnership with Ziploc. "I want to know why Travis Kelce's mom is being paid for pictures with Ziploc bags coming out of her purse. I was documented on the Housewives with my bathing suit stored in Ziploc bags," Frankel said before asking, "Why didn't I get paid?"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.