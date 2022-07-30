Bethenny Frankel, 51, Shares Her Favorite Drugstore ‘Foundation Alternatives’—and They’re All Under $15

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Bethenny Frankel is a true beauty queen. From red carpet appearances to social media posts, the entrepreneur always looks stunning from head to toe. And lucky for us, the star is not a beauty gatekeeper—she’s always sharing her latest finds with fans (like her tried-and-true concealers). The 51-year-old recently started a TikTok beauty product review series where she lets followers know what her favorite items are and what’s worth spending money on.



In her latest post, Frankel shares a few of her favorite drugstore products that can be used as “foundation alternatives.” Her must-have selects include the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation SPF 50, L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect 4-in-1 Tinted Face Balm, Maybelline Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil, and the Milani Conceal + Perfect Cream-to-Powder Foundation. Ahead, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about each product.

#1 transforms from a cream to powder formula

Frankel’s first pick is the Milani Conceal + Perfect Cream-to-Powder Foundation. Designed to enhance your complexion, this skin perfecter glides on as a cream and then transforms into a buildable full-coverage powder that dries down to a soft-matte finish. Its ingredients include lily and bamboo extract which both work to control oil and shine for up to 16 hours, according to the brand. It’s also packed with vitamins A (to hydrate), E (to soften), and green tea to help protect the skin. The long-wear formula is sweat and waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about touch-ups throughout the day.

Story continues

#2 Has SPF 50 and “Gives you that glow”

“L’Oréal makes a radiant serum foundation, it has SPF 50, and you know what? It does give you that glow. I like it a lot,” Frankel said in the video. This hybrid product combines a serum and a foundation to give you the ultimate hydrated, glowing complexion. The lightweight formula is infused with vitamin B3 (locks in moisture) and a hydrating serum. It also won’t settle into fine lines, according to the brand. Plus, it comes in 30 diverse shades.

#3 Is tinted

Next up: Her favorite facial oil is the Maybelline Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil. “I love the way it smells, I love the light coverage, I love it,” said Frankel. Crafted with jojoba and marula oil, this tinted facial oil is perfect for those looking for a product that will provide fresh and natural-looking coverage. The formula is adjustable and you can customize the number of drops based on the type of coverage you want. The brand recommends using one drop for sheer coverage and five drops for medium coverage.

#4 Boasts a skincare-inspired formula.

“L’Oréal also makes an Age Perfect Tinted Balm. These are all alternatives for foundation, which I love,” said Frankel. Infused with a firming serum and fruit extracts, this foundation reduces the look of wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps smooth the skin and restore firmness, thanks to its ingredient list. Plus, it has a unique cooling balm-to-cream texture that melts into the skin, giving off a natural, velvet finish.



Each of these drugstore products has rave reviews. Between their tried-and-true customer reviews and Frankel’s approval—consider trying out one (or all) of these skin enhancers to upgrade your beauty routine.

You Might Also Like