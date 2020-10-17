Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant! Surfer Expecting Her Third Child — See Her Cute Announcement

Bethany Hamilton is expecting another bundle of joy!

The surfer, 30, announced her pregnancy on Instagram Saturday with a video starring her entire family at the beach. "Grateful for more family fun to come!!!" Hamilton captioned the footage that showed her sons Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2, kissing her baby bump while sitting on a surfboard in the ocean.

Another cute clip showed the trio walking on a log that had a special message written on it. "Tobias + Wesley and ?," the message read.

Hamilton's husband Adam Dirks also made cameos in the video as the parents-to-be celebrated their baby on the way together.

Hamilton, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 years old, raved about her husband just a day before sharing their baby news.

"I choose him everyday," the mom-to-be tweeted along with a photo from their 2013 wedding. "I believe love can be a choice beyond just a 'falling in love feeling.' The beauty that our marriage has become was worth all the boundaries, which could be considered sacrifices, I set before I was married through the dating period."

And recently, Hamilton spoke about being a working mom. "I just want them to appreciate the ocean and wave riding and hopefully be able to share that with them because I want to be surfing until I'm old," she told Hawai'i magazine about her sons.

"Even though I do a lot, I also feel like I'm still a full-time mom. The only time they're not with me is when I'm out in the ocean, pretty much. They just are a part of our life very thoroughly and just come along for the ride," she added.