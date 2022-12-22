Beth Mead named Sports Personality of the Year 2022 ahead of Ben Stokes and Eve Muirhead

England star Beth Mead has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

The 27-year-old was a huge favourite to pick up the award after winning the Golden Boot and being named Player of the Tournament as the Lionesses won the Euros on home soil in the summer.

Mead was pipped to the Women’s Ballon d’Or earlier in the year, but she came top of the SPOTY voting as she picked up the award won by Emma Raducanu 12 months ago.

“I’m speechless for once,” she said. “I’m incredibly honoured to win this award. Wouldn’t have done it without the girls.

“The team have backed me. Yes, I’ve won this accolade, I’ve scored a few goals but I wouldn’t have done it without them. I wouldn’t have done it without my dad, my mum and all my family.

“This is for women’s sport and women’s sport heading in the right direction. Let’s keep pushing girls, let’s keep doing the right thing.”

Ben Stokes, after his T20 World Cup heroics and role in transforming the England Test side, came second, with Eve Muirhead, who won curling gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, third.

Jessica Gadirova, also shortlisted for the main award, was named Young Sports Personality of the Year.

The 18-year-old gymnast won three medals at the World Championships, becoming Britain’s fifth individual world champion after taking floor gold in Liverpool.

It was a big night for the Lionesses alongside Mead’s success, with the Team of the Year award going to the England women’s football side after their Euros triumph.

Sarina Wiegman picked up Coach of the Year too - the Lionesses have not lost in any of the 26 matches since she took charge.

The Helen Rollason Award, “for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity”, went to Rob Burrow for his work in raising awareness of motor neurone disease since his diagnosis three years ago.

“I’m totally overcome with this award due to the amount of amazing people who have won this before, in particular my MND hero, Dodie Weir,” Burrow said on stage.

“What a fantastic guy he was. I don’t think I would be here today without meeting him less than a week into my diagnosis. I will accept the award on his behalf.

“This is for all the MND warriors out there. We will not stop until we find a cure.”