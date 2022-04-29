BetFury Platform’s Utility BFG Token Gets Together Crypto-enthusiasts and iGamers

London, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

BetFury is a platform to utilize crypto power and i-Gaming to offer an engaging experience.

The company’s BFG token is CertiK certified and features high security and reliability.

The token features extensive usage across the BetFury platform like NFT and GameFi.

The iGaming industry is among the fastest increasing sectors and is estimated to reach US$33.77bn by 2026. Add the crypto power to it, the combination is an engaging and profitable outcome. BetFury is a unique project that unites crypto-enthusiasts globally. The company aims to offer an unforgettable experience to all users with iGaming.

BetFury developers utilize the blockchain development capabilities and off-chain betting system. The developers aim to create a profitable and engaging platform for all gaming enthusiasts. The platform offers advantages like scaling, min bets and instant transactions, and paltry commission. The platform introduced the BFG token, an internal token in the BNB chain.

BFG token and tokenomics

BetFury’s utility token BFG is certified by the leading blockchain security company CertiK. The token is popular among users for its security and reliability. Launched on the BNB chain, BFG features a distinct mining solution, staking opportunities and placing bets. BFG token holders get a part of the BetFury platform profit from their staking pool.

The BSC-based BEP-20 token is listed on Biswap, ApeSwap, BabySwap, Cointiger, Hotbit, PancakeSwap, Coinsbit, and Coin98.

Tokenomics

Of the total 5 000 000 000 BFG token supply, 51% goes to mining, 5% to reserve, bonus, and referral each, 20% to development, 10% to marketing, and 4% to the partnership. Users can mine these tokens with playing slots and in-house games and place bets in any type of available BetFury currency.

BFG token usage

The unique token by BetFury features extensive usage across its platform:

Gaming

Users can utilize BFG tokens to play in-house games and slots. Players can also get BFG tokens as rewards and use them for betting with a min bet from 0.00000001 BFG.

Staking

When users stake BFG tokens (min 10 BFG), they receive a part of the BetFury platform profit from the staking pool. The staking pool will release 3% of the entire profit, on all currencies every 24 hours. The profit is shared amongst all BFG token holders.

Trading

BFG is listed on multiple top exchanges for buy and sell transactions.

Farming

The BetFury farming process involves getting extra BFG tokens. The developers calculate profit from farming in the annual interest rate (APR). Users can generate a passive income in the crypto world.

Cashback

Players can play their favorite games from a plethora of options available, improve their ranks and get up to 25% cashback in the form of BFG.

Airdrops and BFG Boxes

BetFury will do airdrop on different platforms like their internal chat, Telegram chat, and external platforms.

The BFG boxes offer users the chance to get free tokens and multiply them. The company fills the free BFG boxes every 20 minutes multiple times. The platform also offers Deposit BFG Boxes for users to get a good BFG profit and increase it to 100%.

NFT & GameFi

The platform will also introduce NFTs soon to increase the blockchain adoption through gaming and offer BFG utility for the players.

BetFury Roadmap

The gaming-based crypto platform, BetFury has released multiple live games in its first development phase. The company is looking forward to introducing BTC staking payouts pool, integrating 3rd party games, Ethereum addition, and Metamask integration.

