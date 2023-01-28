Beterbiev vs Yarde LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Beterbiev vs Yarde LIVE!

Artur Beterbiev battles Anthony Yarde in a massive clash for the unified light-heavyweight world titles in London tonight. Wembley Arena plays host to a much-anticipated showdown in the stacked 175lbs division, with one of boxing’s most feared and formidable champions competing on UK soil for the very first time as a professional.

Beterbiev is putting his WBC, IBF and WBO belts on the line this evening and will hope to continue his chilling record of winning every fight of his career via knockout. The clinical Russian is a strong favourite to stay unbeaten and set up a huge undisputed contest against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol later this year, though mandatory challenger Yarde should not be underestimated as a heavy-hitter himself who has nothing at all to lose in his second world title tilt.

Tonight’s undercard in the capital is headlined by Artem Dalakian defending his WBA flyweight title against David Jimenez in a showdown of undefeated fighters, with brothers Karol and Moses Itauma also in the limelight. Follow Beterbiev vs Yarde live below!

Beterbiev vs Yarde latest news

Venue: Wembley Arena, London

How to watch: BT Sport

Start time: Undercard from 7pm, main event at 10pm

Dalakian and Jimenez headline undercard

Beterbiev vs Yarde prediction

Tonight’s undercard

17:21 , Matt Verri

The chief support sees Ukraine’s Artem Dalakian defend his WBA flyweight title against undefeated challenger David Jimenez of Costa Rica.

The Itauma brothers are also in action, with teenage heavyweight prospect Moses making his professional debut and Karol fighting for his first title in the form of the vacant WBC International light-heavyweight belt.

Charles “Boom Boom” Frankham looks to go 7-0 against Colombia’s Joshua Ocampo and Hamzah Sheeraz’s cousin Umar Khan stages his sixth fight against India’s Sandeep Singh Bhatti. The WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title is also on the line as Willy Hutchinson takes on Emil Markic.

(Getty Images)

Scheduled timings

17:14 , Matt Verri

The main undercard is due to get underway from 7pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm.

As ever, exact timings will depend on the length of the undercard fights... and there are a lot! More on that in a moment.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Yarde

17:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, Beterbiev vs Yarde is available to watch live tonight via BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the action as it happens live online via the BT Sport website or app.

Good evening!

16:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde!

It is a huge light-heavyweight clash tonight, with the ruthless Beterbiev putting his WBC, IBF and WBO belts on the line against home favourite Yarde, who gets his second shot at a world title.

We’ll have full coverage of the whole card tonight at Wembley Arena, building up to the much-anticipated main event. Stay tuned!