Beterbiev vs Smith live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Callum Smith will challenge Artur Beterbiev for the unified light-heavyweight titles tonight, five months after the boxers were initially set to square off.

Russian Beterbiev, fighting out of Canada, has a startling record of 19-0 with 19 knockout wins. Most recently, the 38-year-old fought through adversity to stop Anthony Yarde and retain the WBC, WBO and IBF belts, though that was 12 months ago.

Smith may have his own ring rust to shake off, however, having last fought in August 2022, when he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique. The Liverpudlian enters Quebec as the underdog this weekend, but he is a former world champion whose sole defeat came against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2020. Is Smith therefore being underestimated here? The 33-year-old will look to prove just that in Quebec City, where he finally gets his hands on Beterbiev, whose jaw infection saw their bout postponed last summer.

It was also revealed this week that Beterbiev returned an ‘atypical’ drug-test result in December, but he has since tested negative and been cleared to fight. An ‘adverse’ finding might have proved more damaging to the likelihood of the fight going ahead.

When is the fight?

Beterbiev vs Smith will take place on Saturday 13 January at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

Coverage is due to begin at 1am GMT on Sunday 14 January (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). No time has yet been announced for the main-event ring walks.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the fights live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Callum Smith (left) challenges light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (Getty Images)

Beterbiev – 2/9

Smith – 10/3

Draw – 16/1

Full card (subject to change)

Artur Beterbiev (C) vs Callum Smith (WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles)

Jason Moloney (C) vs Saul Sanchez (WBO bantamweight title)

Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock (super-middleweight)

Imam Khataev vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (light-heavyweight)

Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera (welterweight)

Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei (light-heavyweight)

Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (women’s super-featherweight)

Moreno Fendero vs Victor Hugo Flores (super-middleweight)

Wilkens Mathieu vs TBA (super-middleweight)