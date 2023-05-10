Beta Systems Software (FRA:BSS) shareholders have earned a 24% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Beta Systems Software AG (FRA:BSS), which is up 93%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 9.8% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 9.4% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Beta Systems Software was able to grow its EPS at 29% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 24% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Beta Systems Software has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Beta Systems Software will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Beta Systems Software shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.4% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 13% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Beta Systems Software is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

