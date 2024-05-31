Beta Squad vs AMP: Date, kick-off time, team news and how to watch

Selhurst Park will host the match (Getty Images)

YouTube groups Beta Squad and AMP will feature in a charity football match this weekend.

There will be 25,000 fans in attendance at Crystal Palace’s stadium in south London, with all ticket proceeds going towards supporting The Water Project.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The match is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park in London.

Where to watch Beta Squad vs AMP

Live stream: Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Beta Squad vs AMP teams

Niko Omilana, Chunkz, AJ Shabeel, Sharky and KingKenny will represent the Beta Squad, with Agent 00, ChrisNxtDoor, Duke Dennis Gaming, ImDavisss, ImKaiCenat and JustFanum on the AMP side.

A number of other players have already been announced, including Deji, YungFilly and Danny Aarons, and it will be confirmed over the weekend what time they will be on.

There will also be a mystery player - currently a professional and has played at Premier League and Champions League - involved and wearing a mask during the match.