Beta Film Sells ‘The Turncoat’ to Buyers in U.S., Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Film’s drama “The Turncoat,” which was just honored as best TV movie at the Seoul Intl. Drama Awards, has scored a series of territory deals, including the U.S.

The German miniseries, based on the bestseller by Siegfried Lenz and directed by Florian Gallenberger, winner of the Oscar for best live-action short, was sold around the world. Among others buyers include MHz Networks (U.S.), AMC Networks (Latin America), 1HDTV and MTS (Russia), NPO (Netherlands), RTP (Portugal), and FILMIN (Spain).

Viasat World acquired “The Turncoat” for Epic Drama across Central and Eastern Europe. It is also going to be broadcast on NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland), DR (Denmark) and SVT (Sweden).

“The Turncoat” tells the story of the young German soldier Walter, who is posted to a unit in the Polish woods in 1944, surrounded by partisans. He is soon torn between a sense of duty, guilt and his conscience, not made any easier by his love for the Polish partisan Wanda. Sworn to uphold his military vows, he is yet disgusted by the escalating cruelty, and defects. Years later, he will defect once more from East Germany.

“The Turncoat” is produced by Dreamtool Entertainment for NDR, ARD Degeto and SWR, and was already broadcast on German television network Das Erste, where it was watched by up to five million linear viewers, with an additional five million via catch up. The event series in the tradition of “Generation War” was acclaimed by critics: it was described as “‘Apocalypse Now’ on the Eastern Front” by Der Spiegel, “a great TV series, 5 stars” by Der Stern, and “a heart-breaking drama about love and death” by Bild.

Beta Film is selling the miniseries in two formats: as two 90-minute episodes, and four 45-minute episodes.

Beta Film’s lineup at the upcoming TV market Mipcom, which is wholly virtual, includes three shows running in Canneseries competition. Limited series “Atlantic Crossing,” which stars Sofia Helin as Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha and Kyle MacLachlan as President Roosevelt, will celebrate its world premiere. The bittersweet dramedy series “257 Reasons to Live” revolves around the charming Zhenya. Following the successful launch of the first season, a second one is on its way for early 2021. Lastly, the Nordic YA supernatural short-form series “Cryptid” will also celebrate its world premiere at Canneseries.

Another YA drama for Beta Film at Mipcom is “Alive and Kicking,” the new series by Albert Espinosa, creator of “Red Band Society,” and the gripping drama series “The Sea Beyond,” set in Naples, about an unlikely friendship in the rough setting of a youth prison.

The mystery thriller series “Dead Mountain,” based on the de-classified files of the real-life Dyatlov Pass incident, will also celebrate its world premiere.

Also at Mipcom will be “Tell Me Who I Am,” a limited series based on the global bestseller “Dime Quién Soy” by Julia Navarro, which played at San Sebastian and Zurich film festivals, as well as “Labyrinth of Peace,” the big-budget portrait of an industrial family dynasty, which will be available for international buyers for the first time.

