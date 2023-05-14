Bet365 in High Court battle over customer who gambled 162 times on Christmas Eve

Billionaire boss of gambling firm Bet365 Denise Coates - Felix Clay

The gambling giant run by Britain’s wealthiest woman has denied allegations that a customer who made 162 bets on Christmas Eve was a compulsive gambler.

Bet365, co-owned by billionaire Denise Coates, is accused of failing in its responsibilities to protect customers in a High Court case that rival gambling bosses fear could spark legal challenges from others who have lost large sums of money.

The customer, Vayuputra Anirudh Thotapalli, claims he lost nearly £300,000 between Feb 3, 2015 and Mar 10, 2016 after depositing more than £800,000 in his account.

Aside from his Christmas Eve betting spree, he was able to place more than 30 bets per day on 33 different occasions.

“Betting on the account was demonstrative of his being a compulsive gambler,” lawyers for the claimant said.

Mr Thotapalli alleges that bet365 waited two months from the point he opened his account to inquire how he was funding his wagers – by which point he had lost £46,907.

It is also claimed that bet365 did not properly ask for evidence of his net income, living expenses, and other assets in April 2015.

Bet365 only shut down Mr Thotapalli’s account in February 2016, some 10 months later, after the company had pressed him for further bank statements.

His lawyers said that it was at this point the Stoke-based bookmaker reached the “obvious” view that his betting could not be supported.

In its defence filings, bet365 said that it “repeatedly engaged” with Mr Thotapalli to make sure he was gambling responsibly.

The bookmaker said it sent him a self-assessment form just weeks after he opened an account.

It included questions such as “Do you gamble to escape from a boring or unhappy life?” and “Do you gamble until your last penny is gone, even the fare home or the cost of a cup of tea?”

Bet365 claimed it followed up with Mr Thotapalli with phone calls to confirm that his answers to the “responsible gambling self-assessment” (RGSA) were still appropriate.

The defence filings state: “At no time did the claimant inform bet365 that he was a compulsive gambler. Instead he positively confirmed to bet365 that he was in control of his gambling, and passed the RGSA on at least four occasions.”

The case is now expected to go to trial. A judge has ordered for witness statements to be exchanged by Sept 15, 2023.

The legal row plunges Ms Coates and bet365 into the centre of a High Court battle that risks setting a precedent for the wider gambling industry.

Ms Coates ranks as one of the world’s best-paid executives, taking home more than £260m in salary and dividends in the year to March 2022.

In 2020, she collected £471m. Her total net worth is estimated to be £5.7bn.

In similar cases bookmakers have largely relied on a legal precedent from 2008 when the High Court found in favour of William Hill. Judges said that the betting giant was not liable to Graham Calvert for around £2m he had lost on bets two years earlier.

William Hill only owed Mr Calvert a limited duty of care, the court found.

Though the bookmaker was found to have breached that duty, the court ruled it was not liable because Mr Calvert was a pathological gambler who would have lost the money anyway.

Last month a judge dismissed a case against Mayfair bookmaker Star Sports that claimed it was liable for a customer’s losses during their “betting frenzy”.

In August 2022, Ladbrokes was hit by High Court action over allegations the betting company failed to stop customer Simon Rose’s problem gambling.

Representatives for bet365 and Mr Thotapalli declined to comment

