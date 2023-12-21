Get BET+ Limited-Time $2/Month Deal — Binge The Black Hamptons, Kingdom Business, Zatima and More

Yes, BET Plus offers new users a seven-day free trial. But if you really want to make the most out of your BET Plus subscription, sign up through Prime Video to get two months for just $4. Here’s everything you need to know for claiming the limited-time deal.

BET Plus Free Trial: How to Get a 7-Day Free Trial, Deals, Promo Codes

BET Plus Deals, Promo Codes

The best deal for streaming BET Plus is the $1.99/month offer from Prime Video. This deal is good until Jan. 1, 2024 so you’ll want to act fast. Of course, if you’d rather get a seven-day BET Plus free trial, sign up for the streamer directly on its website. This Prime Video deal, however, is the best way to watch BET Plus for free-ish! You can watch two months for $1.99/month, after which your plan will automatically renew at its regular $9.99/month price. You can, however, cancel before the third billing cycle to avoid paying full price.

How to Sign Up for BET Plus on Prime Video

If you decide you’d rather capitalize on the limited-time deal than opt for the BET Plus free trial, Prime Video subscribers can easily add BET Plus by visiting the streamer’s Amazon page. If you don’t yet have a Prime Video account, you’ll need to sign up for the service which costs $14.99/month after a 30-day free trial. Here are step-by-step instructions for signing up for Prime Video with the BET Plus add-on:

Go to the Prime Video + BET Plus page Click “Get Started” Enter payment information Start streaming BET Plus!

Does BET Plus Have a Free Trial?

There is a seven-day BET Plus free trial when you sign up for a new subscription. The sweetest deal going on now, however, is the Amazon Prime Video limited-time offer that gets you two months of BET Plus for just $4. That’s two whole months for just a few dollars more than those free seven days. You’ll get more time to try out the platform and binge tons of series. And keep in mind, you can cancel any time to avoid being billed the regular price of $9.99/month.

What to Watch on BET Plus:

BET Plus offers a library of original content including All the Queen’s Men, The Black Hamptons, Caught Up, Kingdom Business, The Ms. Pat Show, Zatima and more. You can also stream tons of Tyler Perry titles including Assisted Living, House of Payne and Sistas. For just $2/month, there’s plenty to enjoy on the platform.

