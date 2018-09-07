How to bet on Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter

Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter will meet inside the ring on Saturday night for the vacant WBC welterweight championship. The fight is expected to be among the best we see in 2018.

When you see boxers who are in the upper echelon of the sport lock horns, there are certainly plenty of bets to be made. Let's take a look.

Garcia vs. Porter odds

Online sportsbook, proboxingodds.com, (as of September 6) has Garcia installed as a bigger favorite than expected. The former two-division world champion comes in at -175, meaning you would need to wager $175 to win $100. Porter is at a +145, meaning if you bet $100, you would net $145.

Garcia and Porter have a most recent common opponent in former WBC titlist Keith Thurman. The former champion beat Garcia by split decision in 2017 and Porter by unanimous decision in 2016 in what were two of the most exciting fights that we have seen at 147 pounds in recent memory.

Porter needs to do what Thurman did against Garcia for the first half of their fight: Stay active on the inside, use his speed and movement advantage and don't let Garcia get set so he can fire off his patent left hook. It was only when Thurman took his foot off the gas pedal in the second half that Garcia made the fight more interesting than it should have been.

Intriguing prop bets to keep your eye on is whether the fight will go the distance and Porter winning by DQ/KO/TKO. Current odds have the fight going to a decision at -290 and trending upward, while ending inside the distance is at +210 and heading downward. Odds of Porter winning by stoppage are at +500.

In their last five fights, Garcia and Porter have each scored two wins via stoppage against guys who aren't at their caliber. But when it comes to facing top-notch competition, they have gone all 12 rounds.

Garcia told Porter during their introductory news conference that this won't be an episode of "Dancing With the Stars" and to be expect plenty of fireworks. The problem for Garcia in making such a proclamation is Porter has more power as evidenced by having a slightly higher knockout percentage (61 percent to 59 percent) in their respective careers.

Garcia vs. Porter has all the makings for Fight of the Year. Both feel they are the best welterweight in the world. But, Porter will learn from Thurman's mistakes. He will use what has gotten him this far and will keep Garcia stifled to finish him off inside 12 rounds and walk out the new WBC titleholder.

SN's pick: Porter by (T)KO.

Best odds: William Hill (+500).