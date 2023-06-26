BET Awards: Offset and Quavo in surprise reunion for Takeoff tribute
US rappers Offset and Quavo reunited at Sunday's BET Awards for a surprise tribute to their late bandmate Takeoff.
The two remaining members of Migos performed the group's hit Bad and Boujee in an unannounced appearance.
It was the pair's first performance together since Takeoff was shot dead last November at the age of 28.
Also at Sunday's BET ceremony in Los Angeles, Beyoncé and SZA were joint winners of the award for best album and picked up two more prizes each.
In their tribute, Offest shouted "Doing this for Take!" while pointing at a screen showing a picture of a rocket, which morphed into a large image of their late bandmate.
Offset's wife Cardi B tweeted after the performance: "I can't take it right now... proud of the boys."
The set was the highlight for Migos fans, with one commenting on Twitter: "The hip-hop community needed to see this reconciliation."
In the award categories, SZA's hit SOS tied with Beyoncé's Renaissance for album of the year.
SZA beat Beyoncé to win best female R&B/pop artist for the first time, and won video of the year for Kill Bill.
Beyoncé's Break My Soul took the viewer's choice award, but the star wasn't there to accept it because she is in the middle of her Renaissance tour.
Only six awards were presented during the televised ceremony, with performances stretching the event to nearly four hours. Only two winners - Latto and Coco Jones - were there to accept their awards in person.
Patti LaBelle performed a tribute to Tina Turner, but had an issue with the teleprompter so the the crowd had to help her out by singing along. She struggled to keep up with the lyrics during The Best, calling out to the crowd: "I can't see the words and I don't know - I'm tryin', y'all!"
She persevered in honour of the late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, who died last month at the age of 83. "God bless you, Tina Turner!" LaBelle exclaimed.
This year's BET Awards paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and awarded rapper Busta Rhymes a lifetime achievement award for the third year in a row. During an emotional speech, Rhymes said: "I'm [going to] wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry."
The Black Entertainment Awards celebrate excellence in music, film and sport.
2023 BET Award winners in full:
Album of the year (tie) - SOS by SZA and Renaissance by Beyoncé
Best collaboration - Wait for U by Future feat Drake & Tems
Best female R&B/pop artist - SZA
Best male R&B/pop artist (tie) - Chris Brown and Usher
Best new artist - Coco Jones
Best group - Drake and 21 Savage
Best female hip-hop artist - Latto
Best male hip-hop artist - Kendrick Lamar
Dr Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award - Bless Me by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Bet her award - Break My Soul by Beyoncé
Video of the year - Kill Bill by SZA
Video director of the year - Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
Best movie - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best actress - Angela Bassett
Best actor - Damson Idris
Viewer's choice award -Break My Soul by Beyoncé
Young stars award - Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the year - Angel Reese
Sportsman of the year - Jalen Hurts
Lifetime achievement - Busta Rhymes