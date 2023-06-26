BET Awards Night Begins With Glitchy Pre-Show Sound Problems

The BET Awards started off on a sour note when glitchy audio overtook the pre-show broadcast on Sunday.

Heavy static crackled through the first hour of performances and red carpet interviews, leaving fans ready to change the channel before the 2023 BET Awards even officially began.

With the broadcast almost unwatchable at points, BET viewers were left to commiserate on Twitter.

Technical difficulties weren’t the only challenges at this year’s BET Awards.

I’m about to go fix the audio my damn self #BETAwardspic.twitter.com/2yGiFmEeya — scarlet witch stan acc (@Forever_Syd_) June 25, 2023

how you do 6am sound check and the audio sounds like we in titanic submarine #BETAwardspic.twitter.com/vZh9ux7QrM — J ✨ (@Oglisamariee) June 25, 2023

This year’s awards didn’t have a host or a script, likely due to the ongoing TV and film writers strike. Instead, celebrities will rely on the DJ’s music cues to know when to take the stage.

Though this year’s BET Awards featured more improvisation than normal, there were still plenty big moments planned ahead.

Busta Rhymes will be the recipient of the lifetime achievement award and Patti LaBelle is set to perform a tribute to the late Tina Turner, who died in May.

The BET Awards are also celebrating 50 years of hip-hop history with performances by greats like MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Kid ’n Play, Master P, Remy Ma, Yo-Yo and the 69 Boyz.

Contemporary hitmakers like Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lola Brooke, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert will also take the stage.

Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the BET Awards have been celebrating the best in Black music and culture since 2001.

See more of the best tweets below.

The show hasn’t even started and it’s already a mess..what is going on with the sound?!! #BETAwardspic.twitter.com/xE70KWHGyw — MOTHER CREEP 👑 (@LipstickBandit8) June 25, 2023

BET y’all the only award show that have sound issues and it’s only the preshow. Had me thinking it was my tv. #BETAwardspic.twitter.com/o1b3RYKptE — Jawan 🤓 (@ImJawan) June 25, 2023

