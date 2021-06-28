The BET Awards Honor DMX's Career and Legacy in Special Tribute Performance

The BET Awards honored DMX with a special tribute on Sunday night. During the award show, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and Griselda joined together on stage as they performed some of the rapper's biggest hits, including "Party Up (Up in Here)," "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," and "Get at Me Dog." Actor Michael K. Williams also made a special appearance during the number as he paid tribute to the late rapper.

DMX died at age 50 on April 9 after suffering a heart attack. "DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit," Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, previously said in a statement to Billboard. "We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards." Watch the special tribute to DMX above.