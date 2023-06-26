BET Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 BET Awards are underway celebrating the best performances in music, TV, film and sports. Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the event is also celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop with Busta Rhymes set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

During the ceremony, Patti LaBelle will take the stage to honor the late Tina Turner with a special tribute.

Leading the 2023 nominations is Drake, with seven nominations that include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Group’ with 21 Savage, ‘Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), ‘Album of the Year,’ for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ for Jimmy Cook with 21 Savage, and his feature on Wait for U with Future and Tems. 21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each.

Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.

2023 BET Awards Winners List: (Updating Live)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B           
Coi Leray        
GloRilla
Ice Spice        
Latto **WINNER**
Megan Thee Stallion  
Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year

A$Ap Rocky For Awge          
Benny Boom  
Burna Boy      
Cole Bennett  
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X       
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor **WINNER**

Best New Artist

Ambré
Coco Jones **WINNER**
Doechii           
Flo      
GloRilla
Ice Spice        
Lola Brooke

**Updating Live**

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, Dj Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox      
Beyoncé         
Coco Jones    
H.E.R.
Lizzo   
SZA    
Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst   
Brent Faiyaz   
Burna Boy      
Chris Brown   
Drake 
The Weeknd  
Usher

Best Group

City Girls        
Drake & 21 Savage   
Dvsn   
Flo      
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff        
Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Big Energy (Remix), Latto & Mariah Carey feat. Dj Khaled
Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Call Me Every Day, Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, King Combs feat. Kodak Black
Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd & GloRilla
Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B
Wait For U, Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage      
Drake 
Future 
J. Cole
Jack Harlow   
Kendrick Lamar         
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

We (Warm Embrace)  Chris Brown
2 Million Up, Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
First Class, Jack Harlow
Kill Bill, SZA
Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bless Me, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Finished (Live), Tamela Mann
I’ve Got Joy, Cece Winans
Kingdom, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
New, Tye Tribbett
One Moment From Glory, Yolanda Adams
The Better Benediction (Pt. 2), PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

About Damn Time, Lizzo                                                               
Break My Soul, Beyoncé                                                         
First Class, Jack Harlow                                       
Jimmy Cooks, Drake feat. 21 Savage
Kill Bill, SZA                                                                
Last Last, Burna Boy                                                      
Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj                                                     
Wait for U, Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (Uk)
Werenoi (France)

Bet Her

About Damn Time, Lizzo
Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Her, Megan Thee Stallion
Lift Me Up, Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
Players, Coi Leray
Special, Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever     
Creed 3          
Emancipation 
Nope  
The Woman King       
Till      
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph  
Brian Tyree Henry     
Damson Idris  
Daniel Kaluuya           
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.      
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett           
Coco Jones    
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer  
Viola Davis     
Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar    
Alaya High     
Demi Singleton          
Genesis Denise         
Marsai Martin 
Thaddeus J. Mixson  
Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris  
Allyson Felix   
Angel Reese  
Candace Parker         
Naomi Osaka 
Serena Williams         
Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge  
Bubba Wallace          
Gervonta Davis          
Jalen Hurts     
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes       
Stephen Curry

