BET Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live)
The 2023 BET Awards are underway celebrating the best performances in music, TV, film and sports. Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the event is also celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop with Busta Rhymes set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
During the ceremony, Patti LaBelle will take the stage to honor the late Tina Turner with a special tribute.
Leading the 2023 nominations is Drake, with seven nominations that include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Group’ with 21 Savage, ‘Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), ‘Album of the Year,’ for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ for Jimmy Cook with 21 Savage, and his feature on Wait for U with Future and Tems. 21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each.
Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.
2023 BET Awards Winners List: (Updating Live)
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto **WINNER**
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year
A$Ap Rocky For Awge
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor **WINNER**
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones **WINNER**
Doechii
Flo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
**Updating Live**
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, Dj Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
SOS, SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Big Energy (Remix), Latto & Mariah Carey feat. Dj Khaled
Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Call Me Every Day, Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, King Combs feat. Kodak Black
Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd & GloRilla
Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B
Wait For U, Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
We (Warm Embrace) Chris Brown
2 Million Up, Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
First Class, Jack Harlow
Kill Bill, SZA
Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bless Me, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Finished (Live), Tamela Mann
I’ve Got Joy, Cece Winans
Kingdom, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
New, Tye Tribbett
One Moment From Glory, Yolanda Adams
The Better Benediction (Pt. 2), PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
First Class, Jack Harlow
Jimmy Cooks, Drake feat. 21 Savage
Kill Bill, SZA
Last Last, Burna Boy
Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj
Wait for U, Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (Uk)
Werenoi (France)
Bet Her
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Her, Megan Thee Stallion
Lift Me Up, Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
Players, Coi Leray
Special, Lizzo
Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
