BET Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 BET Awards are underway celebrating the best performances in music, TV, film and sports. Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the event is also celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop with Busta Rhymes set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

During the ceremony, Patti LaBelle will take the stage to honor the late Tina Turner with a special tribute.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

Leading the 2023 nominations is Drake, with seven nominations that include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Group’ with 21 Savage, ‘Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), ‘Album of the Year,’ for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ for Jimmy Cook with 21 Savage, and his feature on Wait for U with Future and Tems. 21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each.

Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.

2023 BET Awards Winners List: (Updating Live)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto **WINNER**

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year

A$Ap Rocky For Awge

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor **WINNER**

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones **WINNER**

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

**Updating Live**

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, Dj Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Big Energy (Remix), Latto & Mariah Carey feat. Dj Khaled

Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Call Me Every Day, Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, King Combs feat. Kodak Black

Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd & GloRilla

Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B

Wait For U, Future feat. Drake & Tems

Story continues

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

We (Warm Embrace) Chris Brown

2 Million Up, Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

First Class, Jack Harlow

Kill Bill, SZA

Tomorrow 2, GloRilla & Cardi B

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bless Me, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Finished (Live), Tamela Mann

I’ve Got Joy, Cece Winans

Kingdom, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

New, Tye Tribbett

One Moment From Glory, Yolanda Adams

The Better Benediction (Pt. 2), PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

First Class, Jack Harlow

Jimmy Cooks, Drake feat. 21 Savage

Kill Bill, SZA

Last Last, Burna Boy

Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj

Wait for U, Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (Uk)

Werenoi (France)

Bet Her

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Her, Megan Thee Stallion

Lift Me Up, Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

Players, Coi Leray

Special, Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.