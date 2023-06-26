BET Awards 2023 Pink Carpet: See All The Best And Most Creative Looks

“Culture’s biggest night” is back, as the 2023 BET Awards take place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’s unclear whether the lack of a host at this year’s award show was planned from the start or is due to the ongoing writers strike. Either way, the show will be paying homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the artists who have brought the genre and culture to prominence.

The award show is set to feature performances from “Bel-Air” star Coco Jones, Memphis rapper GloRilla, the ever-so “Persuasive” singer Doechii and others. Honoring the late Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle will be performing a tribute to the queen of rock ’n’ roll. Later in the evening, audiences can expect a star-studded “hip-hop party,” with performers such as 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Trina and more.

Canadian rapper Drake leads the night with the most nominations, with seven total, and GloRilla trails closely behind with six nods. Lizzo and 21 Savage earned five nominations each, with Beyoncé, Burna Boy and Ice Spice following with four.

An annual celebration of Black talent in Hollywood and beyond, the BET Awards is a reflection of “an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film and sports.” That creativity and eccentricity was certainly felt on the red carpet, with each celebrity showcasing their personal, unique style.

Check out the best looks from the evening so far:

Lola Brooke

Summer Walker and Lil Meech

Victoria Monét

Camidoh

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd

FLO

Latto

Coco Jones

Armani White

Brandon T. Jackson

PinkPantheress

Muni Long

JT of City Girls

This post will be updated.