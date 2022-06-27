BET Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
Amy Sussman/Getty D'Mile and Bruno Mars
The BET Awards honors the performances in music, film, television and sports that've made the biggest impact on culture over the past year, and the 22nd annual ceremony was no exception.
Held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the award show saw high-profile figures across every sector of the entertainment industry receive trophies for their work — with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Chlöe, Jack Harlow and more sprinkled throughout the ceremony.
Leading the BET Awards 2022 nominations was Doja Cat with nods in six categories for her Planet Her album and its singles. Closely following with four nominations each is Drake, recognized for his work on last year's Certified Lover Boy album, and Ari Lennox for her single "Pressure" and Summer Walker collaboration "Unloyal."
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox
Other top nominees at the upcoming ceremony included Chlöe, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems — who all closely follow Lennox, 31, and Drake, 35, with three nominations each.
RELATED: Diddy to Receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards
Additionally, Sean "Diddy" Combs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which has previously gone to the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince and more. The prestigious award aims to praise those "who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence," according to a press release.
Here's the list of winners:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Jazmine Sullivan
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
BEST GROUP
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
BEST COLLABORATION
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Kevin Winter/Getty Tems
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West - Donda
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
Doja Cat - Planet Her
BET D'Mile and Bruno Mars
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"
Kanye West - "Come to Life"
Kelly Price - "Grace"
Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
BET HER
Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"
Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"
Doja Cat - "Woman"
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage Mary J. Blige
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
BEST MOVIE
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
BEST ACTOR
Adrian Holmes - Bel Air
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Damson Idris - Snowfall
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks - Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Will Smith - King Richard
BEST ACTRESS
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Coco Jones - Bel Air
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Regina King - The Harder They Fall
Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Bennett Raglin/Getty Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
DAaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry