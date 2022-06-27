BET Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!

Bruno Mars during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty D'Mile and Bruno Mars

The BET Awards honors the performances in music, film, television and sports that've made the biggest impact on culture over the past year, and the 22nd annual ceremony was no exception.

Held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the award show saw high-profile figures across every sector of the entertainment industry receive trophies for their work — with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Chlöe, Jack Harlow and more sprinkled throughout the ceremony.

Leading the BET Awards 2022 nominations was Doja Cat with nods in six categories for her Planet Her album and its singles. Closely following with four nominations each is Drake, recognized for his work on last year's Certified Lover Boy album, and Ari Lennox for her single "Pressure" and Summer Walker collaboration "Unloyal."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic);LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Ari Lennox attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox

Other top nominees at the upcoming ceremony included Chlöe, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems — who all closely follow Lennox, 31, and Drake, 35, with three nominations each.

Additionally, Sean "Diddy" Combs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which has previously gone to the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince and more. The prestigious award aims to praise those "who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence," according to a press release.

Here's the list of winners:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Jazmine Sullivan accepts Best Female R&B/Pop Artist onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Jazmine Sullivan

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Tems (C) accepts Best Collaboration presented by American Express for "Essence" onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Tems

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West - Donda

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe

Doja Cat - Planet Her

D'Mile and Bruno Mars - BET Awards;Credit: BET

BET D'Mile and Bruno Mars

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"

Kanye West - "Come to Life"

Kelly Price - "Grace"

Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

BET HER

Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"

Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"

Doja Cat - "Woman"

Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage Mary J. Blige

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

BEST MOVIE

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

BEST ACTOR

Adrian Holmes - Bel Air

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Damson Idris - Snowfall

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks - Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Will Smith - King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Coco Jones - Bel Air

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Regina King - The Harder They Fall

Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

YoungStars Award winner Marsai Martin attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD