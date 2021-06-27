BET Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The 2021 BET Awards is putting Black women at the center of this year’s ceremony.

Hosted by “Empire” alum Taraji P. Henson, the award show, which recognizes top Black talent in music, sports, film, and more, will specifically honor the contributions of female artists, entertainers and culture shifters under the theme of “The Year of the Black Woman.”

Returning in-person to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night after last year’s COVID-impacted virtual show, the ceremony is more star-studded than ever, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Andra Day, Viola Davis and others up for awards.

Hip-hop and Hollywood royalty Queen Latifah will also receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award, following past honorees Mary J. Blige and Whitney Houston, to celebrate her trailblazing decades-long career.

The “Thot Shit” rapper and DaBaby lead this year’s nominations with seven nods each. Their chart-topping albums “Good News” and “Blame It On Baby” will face off in the Album of The Year category against Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Nas and The Weeknd. Cardi B and Drake trail not too far behind with five nominations apiece, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown each earned four.

In the acting categories, Chadwick Boseman is posthumously up for an award for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which is also nominated for Best Movie alongside “Coming 2 America,” “Judas And The Black Messiah,” “One Night In Miami,” “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,” and “Soul.”

The show will include a special tribute to rap legend DMX, who died in April at age 50, with Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Griselda coming together to honor his legacy.

The ceremony also boasts the largest number of performers in the show’s history: Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator are all slated to take the stage.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Album of the Year

“After Hours” — The Weeknd

“Blame It On Baby” — DaBaby

“Good News” — Megan Thee Stallion

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

“King’s Disease” — Nas

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby — “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby — “For The Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans — “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans — “Never Lost”

H.E.R. — “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin — “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp — “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann — “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid — “So Done”

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper — “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves — “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle — “Baby Girl”

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean — “Rooted”

SZA — “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”

Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)“

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B — “Up”

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”

Chloe X Halle — “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night In Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

