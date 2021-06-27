BET Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List
The 2021 BET Awards is putting Black women at the center of this year’s ceremony.
Hosted by “Empire” alum Taraji P. Henson, the award show, which recognizes top Black talent in music, sports, film, and more, will specifically honor the contributions of female artists, entertainers and culture shifters under the theme of “The Year of the Black Woman.”
Returning in-person to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night after last year’s COVID-impacted virtual show, the ceremony is more star-studded than ever, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Andra Day, Viola Davis and others up for awards.
Hip-hop and Hollywood royalty Queen Latifah will also receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award, following past honorees Mary J. Blige and Whitney Houston, to celebrate her trailblazing decades-long career.
The “Thot Shit” rapper and DaBaby lead this year’s nominations with seven nods each. Their chart-topping albums “Good News” and “Blame It On Baby” will face off in the Album of The Year category against Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Nas and The Weeknd. Cardi B and Drake trail not too far behind with five nominations apiece, while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown each earned four.
In the acting categories, Chadwick Boseman is posthumously up for an award for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which is also nominated for Best Movie alongside “Coming 2 America,” “Judas And The Black Messiah,” “One Night In Miami,” “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,” and “Soul.”
The show will include a special tribute to rap legend DMX, who died in April at age 50, with Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Griselda coming together to honor his legacy.
The ceremony also boasts the largest number of performers in the show’s history: Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator are all slated to take the stage.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Album of the Year
“After Hours” — The Weeknd
“Blame It On Baby” — DaBaby
“Good News” — Megan Thee Stallion
“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan
“King’s Disease” — Nas
“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby — “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby — “For The Night”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans — “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans — “Never Lost”
H.E.R. — “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin — “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp — “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann — “Touch From You”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid — “So Done”
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper — “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves — “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle — “Baby Girl”
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean — “Rooted”
SZA — “Good Days”
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)“
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B — “Up”
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”
Chloe X Halle — “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
“Coming 2 America”
“Judas And The Black Messiah”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“One Night In Miami”
“Soul”
“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
