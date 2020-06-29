BET Awards 2020: The Complete Winner's List
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy are early winners as Drake leads the nominations with six at the 2020 BET Award. The rapper's nominations include best male hip-hop artist, best collaboration for his song with Chris Brown titled "No Guidance" and his song with Future titled "Life Is Good," and video of the year also for his Brown collab.
The ceremony's 20th-anniversary celebration is being hosted by Amanda Seales and is airing simultaneously via ViacomCBS networks and, for the first time ever, on CBS in its national broadcast premiere on June 28 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The BET Awards will also honor talent in television, film, and sports.
Trailing closely behind Drake are Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Rich, both earning five nominations each.
See the full list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards below.
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown ft. Drake - "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"
Future ft. Drake - "Like is Good"
H.E.R. ft. YG - "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale ft. Jeremih - "On Chill"
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Dababy
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Megan Thee Stallion delivers her acceptance speech after winning the 2020 Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award. #BETAwards https://t.co/87m58eeox5
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 29, 2020
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown ft. Drake - "No Guidance"
Dababy - "Bop"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"
Doja Cat - "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch- "The Box"
The 2020 MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR goes to @DJKhaled ft. @NipseyHussle and @Johnlegend #Higher 🏆 Congratulations! #BETAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/hlWk3gUmzy
— Roc Nation (@RocNation) June 29, 2020
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
BEST NEW ARTIST
Danileigh
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You - Lizzo
Fever - Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album - Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.
Kirk - Dababy
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond - "Alright"
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez - "I Made It Out"
Kanye West - "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin - "Just For Me"
PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary - "All In His Plan"
The Clark Sisters - "Victory"
BEST ACTRESS
BEST ACTOR
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
BEST MOVIE
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajee Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys - "Underdog"
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn - "Brown Skin Girl"
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La - "Melanin"
Layton Greene - "I Choose"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott - "Temp"
Rapsody ft. PJ Morton - "Afeni"
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown ft. Drake - "No Guidance"
Dababy - "Bop"
Future ft. Drake - "Like is Good"
H.E.R. ft. YG - "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj- "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch- "The Box"
The Weeknd - "Heartless"
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Burna Boy accepts the award for Best International Act at the BET Awards 2020. #BETAwards https://t.co/rLIzIBvFH1
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 29, 2020
VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)