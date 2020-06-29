BET Awards 2020: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

“Insecure” actress Amanda Seales hosted the awards ceremony, which celebrates “the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience.”

Drake led the pack with six nominations that included “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Video of the Year,” and two nods for both “Best Collaboration” and “Viewer’s Choice” for his features alongside Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”).

Performers included Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more.

Here’s a complete list of nominees and winners.

Album of the Year “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo “Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion “Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R. “Kirk, “DaBaby “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Beyoncé H.E.R. Jhene Aiko Kehlani Lizzo Summer Walker Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Anderson .Paak Chris Brown Jacquees Khalid The Weeknd Usher Best Group Chloe x Halle City Girls EarthGang Griselda JACKBOYS Migos Best Collaboration Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good” H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer” Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill” Best Male Hip Hop Artist DaBaby Drake Future Lil Baby Roddy Ricch Travis Scott Best Female Hip Hop Artist Cardi B Doja Cat Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Saweetie Video of the Year Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” DaBaby, “Bop” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” Doja Cat, “Say So” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer” Roddy Ricch, “The Box” Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Cole Bennett Dave Meyers Director X Eif Rivera Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor Best New Artist DaniLeigh Lil Nas X Pop Smoke Roddy Ricch Summer Walker YBN Cordae Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Fred Hammond, “Alright” John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out” Kanye West, “Follow God” Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain” The Clark Sisters, “Victory” Best Movie “Bad Boys for Life” “Dolemite Is My Name” “Harriet” “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” “Just Mercy” “Queen & Slim” Best Actress Angela Bassett Cynthia Erivo Issa Rae Regina King Tracee Ellis Ross Zendaya Best Actor Billy Porter Eddie Murphy Forest Whitaker Jamie Foxx Michael B. Jordan Omari Hardwick Young Stars Award Alex Hibbert Asante Blackk Jahi Di’Allo Winston Marsai Martin Miles Brown Storm Reid Sportswoman of the Year Ajeé Wilson Claressa Shields Coco Gauff Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Simone Biles Sportsman of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo Kawhi Leonard LeBron James Odell Beckham Jr. Patrick Mahomes II Stephen Curry BET HER Award Alicia Keys, “Underdog” Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin” Layton Greene, “I Choose” Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo” Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni” Viewer’s Choice Award Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” DaBaby, “Bop” Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer” Roddy Ricch, “The Box” The Weeknd, “Heartless” Best International Act Burna Boy (Nigeria) Innoss’B (DRC) Sho Madjozi (South Africa) Dave (U.K.) Stormzy (U.K.) Ninho (France) S.Pri Noir (France) Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act Rema (Nigeria) SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) Celeste (U.K.) Young T & Bugsey (U.K.) Hatik (France) Stacy (France)

