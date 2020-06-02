BET Announces Special Programming Lineup to Address Systemic Racism in America

Click here to read the full article.

BET has announced a series of special programs on Tuesday in response to the continued civil unrest across the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The first special, “Justice Now: A BET News Special,” airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will feature dialogue with George Floyd’s family, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, Rapper TI, Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Princeton University Department of African American Studies Chairperson Eddie Glaude, Scholar Peniel E. Joseph, Emerald Garner (daughter of Eric Garner), youth activists Michael McDowell and Luis Hernandez and other leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment to reflect on the killing of George Floyd. The special will be hosted by Marc Lamont Hill.

The network is also planning a Presidential Forum for June 19, in which President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden have been invited to share their concerns on a range of issues facing the Black community.

The full programming lineup can be found below.

“We stand in steadfast solidarity with George Floyd’s family, the many victims of racist brutality, and those who are using their voices and platforms to challenge it,” said President of BET, Scot Mills. “There are no easy solutions for these systemic issues of racism, injustice, and trauma. BET is leveraging every platform and resource at our disposal to support and inform our community and help identify strategies and viable solutions in this time of crisis,” said President of BET, Scott Mills.

TUESDAY, June 2:

6 P.M. — FINDING JUSTICE (Stand Your Ground) — From executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and David Leepson, this compelling docuseries tells the powerful stories of heroes, leaders, advocates and change agents in African American communities across America as they uncover injustices and fight to bring healing and change. With the grit and edge of investigative journalism and the profound heart of a powerful documentary, each episode delivers a riveting look at the faces of change in Black America.

7 P.M. — FINDING JUSTICE (Police Brutality)

8 PM — A BET NEWS SPECIAL JUSTICE NOW – Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, this BET primetime News special will feature dialogue with leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment to reflect on the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have ensued. “A BET News Special Justice Now” will air Today, June 2 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.

9 P.M. — FINDING JUSTICE (Police Brutality) (Encore)

10 P.M. — A BET NEWS SPECIAL JUSTICE NOW (Encore)

11 P.M. – 2 A.M. — COPWATCH: AMERICA EPISODES 101 – 104 — a riveting docuseries taking a provocative and compelling look into the men and women on the front lines battling injustice at the hands of those sworn to protect. The series follows citizen-whistleblowers who have taken up a daily fight to protect their community’s lives and rights and keep law enforcement abuses of power in check.

