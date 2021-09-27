Bet $1 on PHI vs. DAL and get $100 in free bets*

BetMGM is offering a special promotion for Monday night’s game. New customers in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY who bet $1 on Philadelphia vs. Dallas (-4) will get $100 in free bets added to their account.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were favorites in eight games last season, Mike McCarthy's first as head coach. They failed to cover seven times.

The Cowboys get more attention than any other NFL team, and that spills over into the betting world too. Cowboys lines generally skew a little higher. Oddsmakers know how many Cowboys fans there are, and sometimes there's a tax included in betting them. That's one reason they typically aren't a great bet as favorites.

The Cowboys are favored for the first time in 2021 on Monday night. They're -3 against the Philadelphia Eagles at BetMGM. There has already been some skepticism about the Cowboys' ability to cover that line.

Dallas has gone from a 4-point favorite to 3.5 and then 3. That means there is enough action on the Eagles to shift the line, moving it to the key number of 3. Bettors have apparently been burned by the Cowboys too often when they're giving points.

The Eagles are 1-1 and have been inconsistent on offense ever since Jalen Hurts took over as their starter. That makes it scary to back the Eagles. If Hurts is off, the Eagles aren't going to win many games. But what has been pretty good so far is the Eagles defense. The Philadelphia defense played well in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Maybe that unit can keep the Eagles in the game against a Cowboys offense that, despite a nice win at the Los Angeles Chargers last week, still is dealing with some key injuries.

The Eagles getting 3.5 points seems like the right side. Home-field advantage doesn't mean much anymore. The Cowboys aren't good as favorites and they have some injury issues. The Eagles are capable of winning. Bettors already have moved the line that way, and it might keep moving unless Cowboys fans decide to change it back.

