Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

Lakers (-1.5) at Suns — Total: 209.5

The Los Angeles Lakers are still favored to win the Western Conference. On Tuesday night, they might be fighting for their first-round playoff lives.

Not that the Lakers couldn't come back from 0-2 against the Phoenix Suns, but it's a hard road. According to Land of Basketball, teams that go down 0-2 in an NBA playoff series have advanced only 27 times in 426 opportunities. That's 6.3 percent.

The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites at BetMGM for Game 2, which is a big shift from Game 1 and not based on much other than blind faith in the Lakers and the belief they can't fall behind 0-2. The Lakers were 2.5-point underdogs in Game 1 and never really came close to covering. The Suns won 99-90 and looked like the better team.

Playoff series are all about adjustments and teams coming off a loss are more likely to make changes — this is a reason the zig-zag theory is so popular among bettors — so we'll see a different Game 2. The Lakers' urgency should be much higher given the history of teams that have fallen in an 0-2 hole. The Lakers have the talent to make that Game 1 loss look like a distant memory when they're winning another NBA title in July.

Yet, it's a huge line move and it's not based on anything we saw in Game 1. The Suns +2 looks like the right side based on the big line move alone. The Suns were a 51-21 team this season without a clear weakness and obvious stars in Paul and Booker. The Lakers have a real challenge on their hands. Wouldn't it be something if the West favorites didn't even make it out of the first round?

Mavericks at Clippers (-7) — Total: 214.5

The second favorite in the West? That would be the Clippers (+280; the Lakers are +200 to win the West), who are also down 0-1 in their first-round series.

The Clippers are going to have some issues containing Dallas' Luka Doncic. That doesn't mean the Clippers can't win the series, but they'll have to do so knowing Doncic can beat them in every game.

The Clippers are in a better spot than the Lakers because they're at home for Game 2, the zig-zag theory is strong for this one and the 6.5-point line doesn't seem too steep. In last year's playoffs, the Mavericks couldn't win two in a row against the Clippers, and Doncic struggled a bit after both wins in the series. The Clippers are still the superior team. And they better win, because that 0-2 hole is daunting.

Celtics at Nets (-9.5) — Total: 227.5

The Brooklyn Nets didn't blow away the Boston Celtics in Game 1, but still won by 11 to cover the 8-point spread. The Nets are 9.5-point favorites in Game 2, and it's hard to take the Celtics. When the Nets are right, their ceiling is higher than any other team. That's why they're the favorites to win it all. You'd like to trust a playoff team that is a 9.5-point underdog, but it would be a nervous couple hours fading the Nets.

Prop we like: Boston's Evan Fournier over 3.5 rebounds (-105)

