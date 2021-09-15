Bet $1 on NYG vs. WAS and get $100 FREE*

New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Washington finds itself a 3.5-point favorite at home against the Giants on Thursday night. This puts the Football Team in danger if recent trends hold up.

Over the past three seasons, home favorites on Thursday nights in divisional games have covered just three times in 11 opportunities.

A deeper look into the game itself shows that the Football Team has its work cut out for them if they want to cover the 3.5 point spread.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick being placed on injured reserve, Washington turns to Taylor Heinicke as its quarterback. The 28-year-old out of Old Dominion came onto the scene during last year's playoffs, but it's hard to put much trust in the undrafted journeyman.

Oddsmakers seem to agree, as the total sits at just 40.5 points. A divisional underdog getting 3.5 points in a low-scoring game against a backup quarterback? It sounds appealing.

In Joe Judge's first season as coach of the Giants, New York went 6-1 against the spread as a road underdog. They might not be a great football team, but they are pesky.

Daniel Jones hasn't done much dominating in his NFL career, but he's dominated the Washington franchise. Jones has won all four games he's played against Washington to begin his career. The Giants have won five straight against the Football Team.

It might not be the sexiest matchup in the world, but the Giants getting 3.5 points might be worth a shot on Thursday night.

