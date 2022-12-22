The Bestselling New and Used Cars in Every State

Ford

Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the best-selling used and new cars in America vary from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles across the country. In the Great Plains, for example, trucks are dominant, as they fit both the lifestyle of the region and its work requirements. In other states, trucks are still popular but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.

One car dominates the used-car market, with the Ford F-150 the most popular used car in 38 states! The new-car market is more spread out, although the top-selling car in 33 states is a truck of some kind.

Regardless of where you live, the vehicle you buy should be the one that best fits your needs while still remaining within your budget. To help get the price down, shop at the time of the year when you have your best chance of scoring a good deal.

To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021. Here's what we found.

Alabama

New: Toyota Camry

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%

Alaska

New: Ram 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 7%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%

Arizona

New: Ram 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

Arkansas

New: GMC Sierra 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%

California

New: Honda Civic

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.9%

Used: Honda Civic

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%

Colorado

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%

Connecticut

New: Honda CR-V

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Nissan Rogue

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

Delaware

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%

Florida

New: Toyota RAV4

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%

Used: Toyota Corolla

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.9%

Georgia

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

Hawaii

New: Nissan Frontier

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Toyota Tacoma

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.2%

Idaho

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.7%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.9%

Illinois

New: Hyundai Tucson

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.5%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3%

Indiana

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%

Iowa

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%

Kansas

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.1%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%

Kentucky

New: Ram 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.2%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%

Louisiana

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%

Maine

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 6%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.6%

Maryland

New: Honda CR-V

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Honda Civic

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.5%

Massachusetts

New: Toyota RAV4

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Toyota RAV4

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

Michigan

New: Ram 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%

Used: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.5%

Minnesota

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.1%

Mississippi

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%

Missouri

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.8%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%

Montana

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 7.7%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.3%

Nebraska

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%

Nevada

New: Ram 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.2%

New Hampshire

New: Toyota Tacoma

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

New Jersey

New: Honda CR-V

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%

Used: Honda Civic

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

New Mexico

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%

New York

New: Honda CR-V

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.6%

Used: Nissan Rogue

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

North Carolina

New: Toyota Camry

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

North Dakota

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%

Ohio

New: Ram 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%

Oklahoma

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.3%

Oregon

New: Toyota Tacoma

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%

Pennsylvania

New: Honda CR-V

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

Rhode Island

New: Toyota Highlander

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%

South Carolina

New: Toyota RAV4

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.5%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%

South Dakota

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.8%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.5%

Tennessee

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%

Texas

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%

Utah

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.2%

Vermont

New: Subaru Crosstrek

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

Virginia

New: Honda CR-V

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.7%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

Washington

New: Toyota Tacoma

Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%

West Virginia

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.9%

Wisconsin

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%

Wyoming

New: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%

Methodology: To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates first referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Bestselling New and Used Cars in Every State