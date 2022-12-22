The Bestselling New and Used Cars in Every State

John Csiszar
·8 min read
Ford
Ford

Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the best-selling used and new cars in America vary from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles across the country. In the Great Plains, for example, trucks are dominant, as they fit both the lifestyle of the region and its work requirements. In other states, trucks are still popular but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.

One car dominates the used-car market, with the Ford F-150 the most popular used car in 38 states! The new-car market is more spread out, although the top-selling car in 33 states is a truck of some kind.

Regardless of where you live, the vehicle you buy should be the one that best fits your needs while still remaining within your budget. To help get the price down, shop at the time of the year when you have your best chance of scoring a good deal.

To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021. Here's what we found.

Ford
Ford

Alabama

New: Toyota Camry

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%

Ram
Ram

Alaska

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%

2018 The Ford Motor Company
2018 The Ford Motor Company

Arizona

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

Lisa Linke / GMC
Lisa Linke / GMC

Arkansas

New: GMC Sierra 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%

Wes Allison / Honda
Wes Allison / Honda

California

New: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.9%

Used: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%

Ford
Ford

Colorado

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%

MikeDitz / Nissan
MikeDitz / Nissan

Connecticut

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Nissan Rogue

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

Chevrolet
Chevrolet

Delaware

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%

Toyota
Toyota

Florida

New: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%

Used: Toyota Corolla

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.9%

Ford
Ford

Georgia

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

Toyota
Toyota

Hawaii

New: Nissan Frontier

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.2%

Ford
Ford

Idaho

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.9%

David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai
David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

Illinois

New: Hyundai Tucson

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3%

Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet
Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet

Indiana

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%

Ford
Ford

Iowa

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%

Ford
Ford

Kansas

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.7%

FCA US LLC / Dodge
FCA US LLC / Dodge

Kentucky

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.3%

shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

Louisiana

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%

Ford
Ford

Maine

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.6%

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Maryland

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.5%

Toyota
Toyota

Massachusetts

New: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

Chevrolet
Chevrolet

Michigan

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.7%

Used: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.5%

shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

Minnesota

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.1%

Ford
Ford

Mississippi

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%

Chevrolet
Chevrolet

Missouri

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%

Ford
Ford

Montana

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 7.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.3%

Ford
Ford

Nebraska

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%

FCA US LLC / Ram
FCA US LLC / Ram

Nevada

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.2%

Toyota
Toyota

New Hampshire

New: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

Honda
Honda

New Jersey

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.9%

Used: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

Ford
Ford

New Mexico

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.5%

Honda
Honda

New York

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.6%

Used: Nissan Rogue

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota
David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

North Carolina

New: Toyota Camry

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

Ford
Ford

North Dakota

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%

All-new F-150
All-new F-150

Ohio

New: Ram 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.4%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.6%

Ford
Ford

Oklahoma

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.3%

Chris Delorenzo / Toyota
Chris Delorenzo / Toyota

Oregon

New: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%

Honda / Honda
Honda / Honda

Pennsylvania

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.1%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC

Rhode Island

New: Toyota Highlander

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.1%

Used: Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%

Toyota
Toyota

South Carolina

New: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.7%

Ford
Ford

South Dakota

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 6.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 8.5%

Ford
Ford

Tennessee

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 3.3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4%

All-new F-150
All-new F-150

Texas

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.5%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%

All-new F-150
All-new F-150

Utah

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.6%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.2%

Subaru
Subaru

Vermont

New: Subaru Crosstrek

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.9%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

05 2023 Honda CR-V Sport (1)
05 2023 Honda CR-V Sport (1)

Virginia

New: Honda CR-V

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.7%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

Toyota
Toyota

Washington

New: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 2.8%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%

Chevrolet
Chevrolet

West Virginia

New: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 4.3%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.9%

2016 The Ford Motor Company / 2016 The Ford Motor Company
2016 The Ford Motor Company / 2016 The Ford Motor Company

Wisconsin

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%

Ford
Ford

Wyoming

New: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state new car sales: 5.2%

Used: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.8%

Methodology: To find the most popular cars in each state, GOBankingRates first referenced data from iseecars.com on the most popular used and new cars, by state, for 2021.

