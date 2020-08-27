Amazon’s best-selling kitchen scales are now under £10

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Our kitchen scales took a bit of a battering during lockdown, with us constantly weighing ingredients for banana bread, sourdough bread, rye bread and... you get the picture.

So, if all that baking has made you realise you could do with investing in a new set then we’ve got just the one for you.

The Adoric Kitchen Weighing Scales Digital are Amazon’s bestselling kitchen scales, with more than 1,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars (out of 5).

Not only are they ultra-slim, meaning they’re easy to store away, they also offer precise measurements (as all scales should do, but actually many don’t), and a quick unit conversion feature.

Plus, they’re currently 47% off in Amazon’s End of Summer Sale. Retailing at £15.99, the scales are currently just £8.49 on the shopping site, meaning you can spend all the money you’ve saved on ingredients to weigh.

Buy it: Kitchen Weighing Scales Digital | £8.49 (Was £15.99) from Amazon

But don’t just take our word for it, have a look at some of the feedback from Amazon shoppers.

“Wonderful slim stainless steel scales. Very compact due to the slimness of it. The scales appear to be accurate as the readings match the old scales, which we are replacing it with. The scales have an attractive backlit LCD display which is easy to read,” wrote one baker.

While another added: “These scales are pretty slim, easy to store away and have a very-clear display - which I find really important when cooking. They are intuitive to operate. I didn't really need to read any instructions to start using them.”

