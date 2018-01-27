Best and Worst of the Week: Pulock, alley-oops and goalie interference

(Life’s busy — it’s not always easy to stay on top of everything happening around the NHL. So in case you missed it, here are some of the best and worst highlights of the week.)

Best Performance

It feels like the Ryan Pulock breakout party has been in the works for years, and boy was it worth the wait.

The 2013 first-rounder, who has been marinating in the AHL for the past three years, exploded for a goal and four assists against the Blackhawks, including a beauty top-shelf snipe.

Granted, one assist came off a dump in and two more were of the secondary variety, but still — points are points. Only three other defenseman have had a five-point game in the last 10 years, so it’s a significant accomplishment.

Hopefully this is enough to keep him in the lineup for good, but not banking on it.

Nicest Individual Goal

Ryan Callahan doesn’t score anymore, so when he does it’s pretty noteworthy — especially when it’s legit one of the nicest goals of his career.

That’s a filthy goal no matter who scores it, but particularly for a guy whose only other goal this year was an empty-netter back in October.

Best Squad Goal

There were a handful of quality options to choose from, but this give-and-go between Sean Monahan and Johhny Gaudreau — and the drop pass that made it all possible — was a cut above.

Tastiest Dish

There were plenty of nice, normal passes this week — like here, here and here — but there was only one alley-oop pass, courtesy of Shea Theodore, and it was spectacular.

Best Save

The Calgary Flames really couldn’t ask for more from Mike Smith. The 35-year-old is sitting at a sparkling .926 on the season, is heading to the all-star game and has been nearly unbeatable of late, allowing two goals or fewer in his last seven starts.

And as always, he does it with a lot of flair. This week, Smith made a pair of sensational stops — robbing Zemgus Girgenson with a great pad save, and flashing the leather on Alex Iafallo.