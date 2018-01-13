Best and Worst of the Week: Bergeron, Talbot and an unlikely streak

(Life’s busy — it’s not always easy to stay on top of everything happening around the NHL. So in case you missed it, here are some of the best and worst highlights of the week.)

Best Performance

It’s not often you see two five-point performances in the same week, but if you have to choose just one to shine a spotlight on it’s the guy who also scored four goals. Sorry, Patrick Kane.

Patrice Bergeron is that guy this week after he and his linemates tore through the Hurricanes like a … yeah, you get it.

Bergeron was the second player to hit ’em with the four this season after Alexander Ovechkin did it in Washington’s opener, but you have to go back to 2016 for the last time a player scored four times in a five-point outing (Max Pacioretty), and 2014 before that.

Nicest Individual Goal

This was just down right rude by Artemi Panarin — the Sabres have already suffered enough this season. The move on Justin Falk is what makes this so good, but that backhander was ridiculous.

Best Squad Goal

Everything looks better at 3-on-3, especially when you give Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin that much room to operate. Brad Marchand had no chance.

Tastiest Dish

Sticking with the Penguins, Evgeni Malkin was on the receiving end of another nice feed against the Bruins, this time courtesy Sidney Crosby. You can see Crosby spot Malkin well before the puck pops loose in the corner before he threads a perfect feed right between Bergeron and Zdeno Chara, who are pretty good at that whole defense thing.

Best Save

The Sabres haven’t had a ton of “best of”-worthy moments this season, but this save by Robin Lehner certainly qualifies.

Softest Goal

It’s been a tough go this year for good-guy Craig Anderson, and things didn’t get much better this week after he let in this soft wrister from Patrick Sharp before getting chased from the game minutes later.