Best and Worst of the Week: Barzal, Kings and sweet set-ups

(Life’s busy — it’s not always easy to stay on top of everything happening around the NHL. So in case you missed it, here are some of the best and worst highlights of the week.)

Best Performance

Mathew Barzal is making this hockey thing look a little too easy. The Islanders’ rookie sensation, who already has a five-point game to his name, bagged his second five-pointer of the season against the Rangers.

Barzal is the only player with two five-point games this season and he’s the first rookie since Marian Stastny in 1982 to have a pair in a season. He’s now eight points up on Brock Boeser in the rookie scoring race, albeit with five games in hand, and ranks 15th overall in the league.

Nicest Individual Goal

Everything about this goal is sensational. The stick lift, the patience, the cheeky finish, the fact he did it in Boston. Just a satisfying play all around.

Best Squad Goal

This one looked like it was going to fall apart at the end, but the Devils managed to make it count. Not the prettiest one you’ll see, but a nice team effort complemented by individual skill.

Tastiest Dish

It was a good spread this week, with a variety of dishes to please every appetite. Rick Nash delivered a nice no-look behind the back pass. Jakub Voracek had a slick one using his skate. Joonas Donskoi brought the dangles on this one. Pavel Buchnevich hit Rick Nash with a beautiful seeing-eye pass, and Ryan Ellis one-upped up him with a perfect long-bomb to Scott Hartnell.

It’s hard to pick just one, but for the sake of this exercise, we’re going to go with this beauty from Alexander Radulov. He’s standing behind the goal line and throws a no-look pass through four Red Wings — and the goalie — right onto Jason Spezza’s tape. This might say more about the Red Wings’ defense, but that’s a ridiculous play by Radulov.