These are the best (and worst) times to drive in California on Memorial Day weekend

Getting on the road early is key when heading out for a road trip, especially those during a holiday weekend when highways can become more congested than usual.

Are you one of the motorists planning to hit the road this Memorial Day? Well, you’re not alone. An estimated 5 million Californians will be traveling this Memorial Day holiday, said John Treanor, an American Automobile Association spokesman.

Here’s a breakdown on the best and worst times to get on the highway:

Best times to get on the road

Earlier is better when getting on the highway, especially during a long weekend.

“If you can get up and get out early, 8 in the morning or earlier,” Treanor said. “You’re going to avoid more traffic than if you wait.”

Starting the long weekend

Most travelers are anticipated to hit the road Friday after work, to get the long weekend started.

“If you can take a Friday off, or if you have Friday off, getting out early is going to be really crucial,” Treanor said.

Thursday is an ideal day to get on the road, but if that’s not possible, Treanor recommends getting on the road before noon on Friday.

Driving back after the long weekend

If you plan on driving back Monday from the long weekend, Treanor recommends getting on the road before 10 a.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

For those extending their trip, and driving back Tuesday, Treanor recommends hitting the road before 2 p.m.

For motorists that feel comfortable with a night drive, getting on the road after 6 p.m. would also avoid congested highways.

Memorial Day weekend travel outlook: Here’s what you can expect on California roads

Worst times to get on the road

If possible, avoid traveling during the middle of the day to get ahead of traffic congestion.

Starting the long weekend

Friday is going to be the busiest travel day for the weekend. If you can, avoid hitting the road Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Treanor said.

Driving back after the long weekend

Travelers will begin to head back from the long weekend either Monday or Tuesday.

The worst times to get on the road back home would be Monday between noon and 3 p.m., Treanor said. For those extending their travel to Tuesday, avoid driving back between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Treanor said.

