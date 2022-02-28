The best (and worst) takeaway delivery locations in London, revealed

(Very) fast food: The hotspots with hundreds of takeaways less than 15 minutes have been plotted out (Seb Reivers/Unsplash)

What’s on your checklist when moving into a new area? Affordability? Transport connections? Nearby schools? An abundance of local takeaways on your food delivery app?

For many, that last one is always high up on the list of priorities: God forbid you live somewhere where you can’t get a burger, burrito, bhaji, bánh mì, bao or bibimbap within 15 minutes. But without sneaking in a quick Deliveroo check during a flat viewing, it can be hard to know exactly what kind of choice you’ll get before it’s too late.

Thanks to new data, however, delivery-dependent Londoners are now able to check just what kind of culinary catchments they’ll be dealing with in different parts of the city.

The locations of more than 5,600 takeaways were plotted by mapping software firm Esri UK, who then worked out the areas which have the most food delivery outlets no more than a 15-minute drive away. The list includes more than 800 pizza places, 700 fish n’ chip shops and just under 700 Chinese takeaways.

(Esri UK/Intermap/NASA/NGA/USGS/HERE/Garmin/FAO/METI/NASA. Data provided by Local Data Company)

And if you live in east London, you might be in luck. Redbridge and Wanstead tube stations were found to have the highest numbers of easily accessible takeaways — up to 555 at any one time. Ilford, Beckton and Poplar all clocked in with 500 takeaways.

Areas of central London were, unsurprisingly, also high-scorers, as were pockets in the south, north and north-west of the capital. It’s bad news for south-west dwellers however, as the map above suggests that part of the city is something of a takeaway wasteland.

(Esri UK/NASA/NGA/USGS/HERE/Garmic/FAO/METI/NASA. Data provided by Local Data Company)

So if you’re already living in one of the hotspots: congratulations, and enjoy your swiftly delivered spoils. If not, then maybe it’s time to think about relocating: your stomach will thank you.

All data as presented by Esri UK