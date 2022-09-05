The best (and worst) options for a long-haul holiday free from Covid red tape

Covid travel restrictions social distancing - Felix Cesare/Getty Images / Moment RF

With summer in the rear-view mirror, the attention of many travellers will be turning away from Europe towards destinations further afield – to the beaches of the Caribbean, the savannahs of southern Africa, or America’s epic national parks.

However, given that the vast majority of Europe has jettisoned all that troublesome Covid red tape, it is easy to forget that parts of the wider world are still mired in pandemic regulations – or, as is the case with China – still closed entirely to ordinary travellers.

Take Canada, for example. All over-11s must be vaccinated to visit, which – given that only 52 per cent of British 12-15 year-olds and 65 per cent of 16-17 year-olds have been jabbed – rules the country out for a huge number of families. Furthermore, it is still conducting random testing on arrival (if you return a positive result, a 10-day isolation awaits).

Japan’s entry rules are even more stringent. All arrivals must have had three jabs to avoid a period of self-isolation – which automatically bars 30 per cent of the UK population aged 12 and over. Furthermore, it has a strict cap of 50,000 arrivals per day, with all holidaymakers required to book a package tour through an approved Japanese travel agency.

Chile requires all arrivals to hold proof of travel insurance with at least $30,000 of cover for Covid-related issues, and visitors must be vaccinated to receive a “mobility pass” and gain entry to indoor public venues such as hotels and restaurants.

South Korea is also tentative, with all arrivals – including the vaccinated – still required to test on arrival; if your test is positive, a one-week stay in a quarantine centre is your prize. It’s not a risk many will be willing to take.

Mask rules also remain in the above four countries, among others.

A number of winter-sun favourites still require arrivals to present either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test – with children often included. In St Lucia, for example, these rules apply to all arrivals aged five and above. For Morocco, Sri Lanka and the Seychelles it is 12 years and up. Such restrictions, while not discounting them entirely, add a significant layer of cost for millions of Britons hoping to visit – young families in particular.

Note too that the definition of “fully vaccinated” can vary: some countries require three doses, particularly if a second dose was received more than 270 days previously; others only require two.

But there are a growing number of options available for those who’d rather avoid any Covid passes and paperwork. The most recent countries to scrap all entry restrictions are Antigua and Namibia, while other options for an entirely rule-free dose of long-haul warmth include Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Egypt, Maldives, Mauritius, South Africa, Israel, Oman, Vietnam and Australia (see below).

“Destinations such as Jamaica, which welcomes all travellers regardless of their vaccination status, and Mexico, which removed all its restrictions before most other countries, have already benefited from a boom in tourism,” said Julie Lo Bue-Said, CEO of the Advantage Travel Partnership. “Travel is a force for good, and all countries making holidays accessible to all deserve to be embraced this winter.”

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, added: “More countries beyond Europe are finally facing economic reality and removing their last Covid restrictions. Restriction-free Caribbean islands are top of my recommended list for our winter ahead.”

Of the US, which still doesn’t welcome unvaccinated adults, he said: “I don’t see the US removing these restrictions anytime soon. The US administration sees entry itself as an incentive to get fully-jabbed. It is no longer the land of the free.”

Below we’ve listed the easiest options (green), those that require a little form filling (amber), and the handful of countries that are still completely closed (red).

Green light: the easiest options

The following countries have scrapped all Covid entry rules, regardless of vaccination status.

The Americas

Argentina

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Mexico

The Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Cuba

Curacao

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica

Africa and the Indian Ocean

Egypt

Madagascar

Maldives

Mauritius

Namibia

Rwanda

South Africa

Asia and Oceania

Armenia

Australia

Georgia

Israel

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Malaysia (mask rules remain, however)

Oman

Vietnam

Uzbekistan

Amber light: hurdles remain

The Americas

Bolivia

All arrivals aged four and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Brazil

All travellers aged 11 and over must be fully vaccinated to visit Brazil. Unvaccinated under-12s can visit with a fully vaccinated parent.

Canada

Covid: All over-11s must be vaccinated (two doses) to enter Canada. Unvaccinated children aged 5-11 can visit if accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent (but they are expected to wear a mask in public settings). Upon entry, you may be randomly selected for a mandatory arrival test. If positive, you will be expected to quarantine for 10 days. Masks are still required on public transport, including flights.

Non Covid: Visitors travelling to Canada by air are now expected to get an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) to enter Canada.

Chile

Chile has no major restrictions on entry, but visitors must be vaccinated to receive a “mobility pass” and gain entry to indoor public venues such as hotels and restaurants. Masks rules also remain.

Furthermore, non-resident foreigners need to hold proof of travel insurance covering a minimum of $30,000 for Covid-related issues.

Colombia

All adults must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Ecuador

All arrivals aged three and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure). Proof of vaccination may also be required to enter some establishments.

Nicaragua

All arrivals must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.

Peru

All arrivals aged 12 and over must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 48 hours of departure). Vaccine passes are also in use and mask rules remain.

USA

Covid: All adults must be vaccinated (two doses) to enter the US. Unvaccinated children may be required to attest that they will take a test three to five days after arrival and will self-isolate should any symptoms develop or if they test positive.

Non Covid: You will need to get a visa or an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) visa waiver to enter or transit the USA as a visitor.

The Caribbean

Bahamas

All arrivals aged 12 and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Barbados

All adults must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within three days of arrival).

Dominica

All arrivals aged 12 and above must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival or a negative Rapid Antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

St Lucia

All arrivals aged five and over must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within five days of arrival).

Africa and the Indian Ocean

Botswana

All arrivals aged 12 and over must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Kenya

All arrivals aged 18 and over must be fully vaccinated to visit Kenya.

Morocco

All arrivals aged 12 and over must present proof of vaccination (including three doses unless the second was within the previous four months) or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Seychelles

All arrivals aged 12 and over must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival or a negative Rapid Antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before arrival.

Tanzania

All arrivals aged five and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Tunisia

All adults must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival or a negative Rapid Antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before arrival.

Uganda

All arrivals aged five and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Zimbabwe

All arrivals aged five and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 48 hours of departure).

Asia and Oceania

Cambodia

Unvaccinated travellers must take a Covid test on arrival at a cost of $5. In the event of a positive test result, they will be expected to self-isolate, possibly at a designated state-run treatment centre, at their own cost.

India

All arrivals aged five and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

Indonesia

All arrivals aged 12 and above must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure). Unvaccinated arrivals are also required to self-isolate for five days.

Japan

Triple-vaccinated Britons may visit Japan if they have booked a tour with an approved travel agency. Unvaccinated arrivals are required to self-isolate for up to a week. There is currently a daily cap of 50,000 on overseas arrivals.

Laos

All arrivals must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 48 hours of departure).

New Zealand

You must present proof that you have been fully vaccinated (two doses) to enter New Zealand if you are aged 17 years or over. You must also take two Rapid Antigen tests after you arrive and must self-isolate if you test positive or your result is invalid.

South Korea

There are no vaccination requirements, but all arrivals, including children, are required to take a PCR test within 24 hours of entering South Korea. You must remain in your accommodation or residence until you have received a negative result, and if your test is positive you will be required to stay at a quarantine centre for seven days.

Sri Lanka

All arrivals aged 12 and above must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival or a negative Rapid Antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Thailand

All adults must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 72 hours of departure).

UAE (including Dubai)

All arrivals aged 16 and older must present proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test (taken within 48 hours of departure).

Red: completely closed

China

Taiwan

Turkmenistan

Are you planning to travel long-haul this winter? Which destination will you choose? Tell us about it in the comments section below.