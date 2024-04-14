The best (and worst) moments of Coachella Day 2, from No Doubt's reunion to T-Pain's line

INDIO, Calif. − The Saturday of a Coachella weekend is a lot like junior year of college. On the one hand, you've gotten into the swing of things, know your way around the grounds and have even built up a bit of stamina. On the other, you still feel fresh (at least assuming your friend didn’t talk you into taking too many Malibu shots back at your campsite after Lana Del Rey's set) and hungry, not to mention thirsty, for more.

Most importantly, you haven’t yet started to feel the impending sadness about the weekend’s end that inevitably arrives on Sunday.

A look at the highs and lows from Weekend 1, Day 2.

The dream of the '90s was alive with reunions by No Doubt, Blur and Sublime

Damon Albarn returned to Coachella, this time with Blur.

The bulk of the prime time at the main stage was taken up by not one, not two but three anticipated '90s reunions. Sublime started things out and singer Jakob Newell proved himself a more than capable replacement for his late father (if you closed your eyes, you might have even thought you were listening to KROCK circa 1997).

Next up was Blur led by Coachella fixture Damon Albarn, who continues to show little sign of slowing down a year after he performed with his other band “Gorillaz” on this same stage. But the best was saved for last as No Doubt turned back the clock with an exuberant performance that showcased both the rebellious rocker girl side of Gwen Stefani that she has mostly seemed to keep under wraps for the past few years and the band's impressive catalog of hits.

Jack Antonoff and Bleachers brought it (and drew Taylor Swift)

Bleachers performed and Taylor Swift turned out to support her pal Jack Antonoff.

Jack Antonoff presided over one of the most amped-up sets ever seen at the festival. But his energy was somehow matched by Bleachers' saxophone players who joined him onstage for much of the show and seemed to almost be battling for supremacy as they closed out the show with “Don’t Take the Money.” No wonder Taylor Swift could be seen bopping along in the wings. Swift has good taste in collaborators/friends.

Vampire Weekend went country for surprise set

Vampire Weekend’s set brought a couple of surprises to Coachella this weekend. The first was that they showed up at all, as the set was a surprise add that was announced Tuesday. But the second came when singer Ezra Koenig quipped that he initially wasn’t sure if the band was being asked to play Stagecoach or Coachella when festival organizers reached out to him, a clever way of introducing a decidedly-un-Vampire Weekend sounding medley of country and bluesy songs that closed out the show. While it may not have been what anyone would’ve expected, it was a pretty darn cool way to end the show. Maybe Goldenvoice should give them a call about Stagecoach after all.

That painfully long line to see T-Pain left fans shut out

Even after standing in a long line, many fans were turned away at T-Pain's set.

The excitement that surrounded the recent addition of a T-Pain set at the Heineken House was quickly extinguished when fans wandered toward the stage only to see a massive line.

Around a half-hour before the set was to begin, word began to circulate that the house had reached capacity and no one else would be let in. Goldenvoice, it appears, had grossly underestimated the interest that remained to hear early 2000s hits like “Up Down” and “Bartender.” Maybe they can bring back T-Pain next weekend (only a Weekend 1 set was initially announced) and put him on a bigger stage where his fans can enjoy “Booty Wurk” without any concerns about capacity issues.

Sadly, Taylor Swift did not guest with Bleachers or Ice Spice

Taylor Swift and Travis KeIce watch as Ice Spice performs at Coachella.

OK, so it was pretty cool that the world’s most famous couple did in fact add the festival to their globetrotting itinerary (as eagle-eyed fans in the crowd at Bleachers found out for themselves). And, yes, even pop stars are entitled to enjoy a day at the festival without having to face the pressure that comes with performing (although we doubt Taylor feels much at this point).

But if we’re being honest, we have to cop to being a little disappointed that Swift didn’t hop on stage to join either Antonoff or Ice Spice and create what would instantly become the most memorable Coachella moment since Beychella. But while it appears the wait for Taylorchella will have to continue, we won’t give up quite that easy: Here’s hoping Swift liked her time in the desert so much she’ll come back next weekend in a singing mood.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: The biggest moments of Coachella 2024 Day 2, from No Doubt to T-Pain