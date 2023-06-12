The best and worst moments from the 2023 Tony Awards

On Sunday night, Broadway celebrated the best of the 2022-2023 season at the 76th annual Tony Awards.

For a time it seemed the show would not go on this year in keeping with the restrictions of the writers' strike. But the annual awards were granted special dispensation to go on, without a script. The last time this happened was 1988, when Into the Woods and Phantom of the Opera squared off for Best Musical (fittingly, Into the Woods is nominated in Best Revival this year and Phantom just closed after 30 years).

Ariana DeBose was on hand to host again, following up her emcee gig at last year's Tony Awards and this year's BAFTA ceremony. DeBose gave a hearty thanks to all who came together to find a compromise to let the show go on, while also warning the audience to "buckle up" due to being unscripted.

Without a script, the Tony Awards, live from the United Palace in Washington Heights instead shone a spotlight on the best and brightest from Broadway's stages this year. There were still plenty of memorable moments (some great, some cringey), and we rounded up the best and worst for you here below.

BEST: That unscripted opening

Usually, the Tony Awards begin with an original musical number in the form of an opening monologue. This year, we didn't get that, but instead a medley of classic standards and musical theater tunes with an extravagant dance number that took host Ariana DeBose and a crop of dancers from the dressing room at the Palace to the glorious art deco lobby and into the theater itself. The dancers got to shine without any jokes overshadowing their skills and DeBose gave us a particularly jaw-dropping jump from the top of the stairs into the arms of a dancer on the landing. Finally, DeBose paid tribute to the writers, noted the lack of the script, and shouted out their new location uptown.

Ariana DeBose

Best: Brandon Uranowitz's moving and funny speech

Brandon Uranowitz was the odds-on favorite to win in his category for his moving work in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. But he delivered another winning performance accepting the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He delighted with his tribute to his parents and his less than stellar income as an actor. "The only thing I've ever wanted is to repay the sacrifices that you've made for me, but I work in the theater so I can't do that," he quipped, before making a plea for parents to love their children the way they are. "When your child tells you who they are, believe them. An authentic life is a limitless life."

Brandon Uranowitz

BEST: Jordan Donica's Mellifluous

It's no secret that the real star of the Camelot revival isn't Aaron Sorkin's new book, but rather Jordan Donica (Charmed) as Lancelot. He gave a stellar reminder of that during Sunday night's broadcast, singing snippets of his entry song and "If Ever I Would Leave You" as part of a medley for the show. When Donica takes the stage, his booming baritone makes everything else irrelevant. We have never loved his voice in silence, and the only disappointment in his Tony performance was that it didn't last longer.

LCT Camelot #577r2 - Jordan Donica as Lancelot du Lac in Lincoln Center Theater's production of CAMELOT. Credit to Joan Marcus

BEST: Michael Arden reclaims the f-word (no, the other one)

Michael Arden has steadily been building a reputation as a superb director of revivals and he reached new heights with this season's production of Parade, starring Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt. He deservedly nabbed the Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical. He used his time on stage to loudly celebrate the LGBTQ community and reclaim a homophobic slur. "Growing up, I was called the f-word more times than I can count," he said. "But now, I'm a f– with a Tony." The remarks, which CBS bleeped, drew uproarious applause from the audience, most particularly Platt and fiance Noah Galvin, who jumped out of their seats shrieking. It was the perfect blend of pride and defiance.

Michael Arden

BEST: Clips from the plays

In previous years, CBS eliminated any clips of the nominated plays in favor of scripted banter between presenters (often stars of CBS series). This year, with no script, they instead yielded time to the main event — the nominated work. For every category, we got to see clips of the actors performing in their nominated plays. Additionally, the Best Play categories included lengthy clips of the show, alongside the production team and casts discussing the resonance and legacy of the work itself. This is what the Tony Awards should always focus on.

Topdog Underdog Broadway https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fvpx0qk0mrpmbp4di434a/h?dl=0&rlkey=xkvgei49t1wh6uhoi3mr6x6f8

WORST: <em>Into the Woods</em> song choice

Into the Woods is one of the most beloved musicals in the musical theater canon, and it's not the easiest show to choose a large ensemble number from. But for a revival that was heavily praised for the stellar work of its entire cast, we would've liked to see more of them featured. Don't get us wrong, we love Brian D'Arcy James and Sara Bareilles, but it was a bit of a head-scratcher that they chose to feature them (and a silent Milky White) at the expense of the rest of the cast. Plus, they deprived us from seeing Phillipa Soo perform twice in one night.

Brian d'Arcy James and Sara Bareilles in 'Into the Woods'

WORST: Lifetime Achievement Awards in the pre-show

Two of the American theater's greatest living legends, John Kander and Joel Grey, were the recipients of this year's lifetime achievement Tony Awards. Between them, they've brought to life Chicago, Cabaret, Wicked, and many other Broadway classics. Yet still, the producers of the broadcast decided that their honors were best reserved for the PlutoTV pre-show. Grey gave a moving speech after his daughter, Jennifer, presented him with the awards. But unless you figured out how to get the app working and find the right channel, you wouldn't have seen it. They nodded to the awards during the main broadcast with a performance of Chicago's "Hot Honey Rag" from Ariana DeBose and Julianne Hough — but it was scarcely the primetime moment these two luminaries deserved.

Joel Grey and John Kander

BEST: Alex Newell becomes first out non-binary actor to win a Tony

Alex Newell, who first came to fame on Glee before carving out a career on stage and screen as a singular vocal talent, made history Sunday night. Newell was visibly emotional when their name was called, naming them the winner of Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their work as a sexy whiskey distiller in Shucked. "I have wanted this my entire life, and I thank each and every one of you in this room right now," Newell said. "As a queer, non-binary, fat Black little baby from Massachusetts, to anyone that thinks they can't do it, you can do anything you put your mind to." Newell and Some Like It Hot's J. Harrison Ghee became the first non-binary actors nominated for Tony Awards in the midst of ongoing debate over whether the awards should include gendered categories.

Alex Newell

