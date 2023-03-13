The best and worst moments of the 2023 Oscars

Donkeys, fighter jets, and Lady Gaga in a T-shirt: Welcome to the 2023 Oscars. There was no sure thing at this year's ceremony (well, other than Ke Huy Quan), but the evening promised and duly delivered three-plus hours of highs, lows, and hot dog-finger whoas. Check out the evening's most memorable moments, for better or worse:

Low: The rug that does not tie the room together

The Academy decided not to roll out the red carpet this year. Breaking with 62 years of tradition, the usual scarlet was swapped for a new "champagne" color. (Though as EW editor Oliver Gettell noted, "It's only champagne if it comes from the Champagne region of France. Otherwise, it's just a sparkling rug.") The result was... underwhelming: Gorgeous white gowns (so many white gowns!) looked dull without contrast, the Pantone shade read less champagne than Severance beige, and the whole thing just seems like a nightmare to keep clean. Sometimes, tradition is tradition for a reason.

Jessica Chastain attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

High: A solid cold open

He came in on a Top Gun: Maverick wing and a prayer, and got danced off by the "Naatu Naauu" crew. In between, third-time host Jimmy Kimmel did the thing — moving nimbly through a mélange of topical one-liners (T-minus two minutes till we got an Ozempic reference), sincere acknowledgments (a pointed name-check of the conspicuously un-nominated Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis), and good-dumb dad jokes ("My banshees are caught in my Inisherin"). As for the Will Smith question, hanging over it all like a slappy pall? Asked and answered, very well.

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

High: Ke Huy Quan, king of hearts

Even after sweeping every possible precursor, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star somehow managed to mine fresh feeling (who's chopping onions in here again?) with his season-capping win — from the moment presenter Ariana DeBose broke down announcing his name to his emotional recollection of his journey from child refugee to the Oscars stage: "This is the American dream." In the best kind of multiverse, yes.

Story continues

Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 95th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023

Low: <em>The Little Mermaid</i> butts in

Nothing says "corporate overlord don't care" like ABC parent company Disney brazenly inserting a free ad — sorry, "preview" — for their latest live-action project in the midst of the year's biggest awards show, along with two of its stars. Pay the ad rate like everybody else, Mickey Mouse.

THE OSCARS® - The 95th Oscars® will air live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. (ABC) MELISSA MCCARTHY, HALLE BAILEY

High: The good mule

Justice for Jenny! Despite The Banshees of Inisherin's many nominations, Jenny the donkey was rudely shut out of the Best Supporting Actress category (probably because she's an ass). She still got her time on the Oscars stage though, joining host Kimmel in an emotional support animal vest. The whole room clapped and cheered as she trotted out, but no one was more psyched than Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell, whose face lit up when he saw his four-legged costar. Sadly, EW later confirmed that the donkey on stage was not the real Jenny but an actor hired specifically for the Oscars. Hopefully, the real Jenny was celebrating somewhere in Ireland, ideally with a whole basket of carrots (sans fingers).

Jimmy Kimmel and a mule at the 2023 Oscars

Related content: