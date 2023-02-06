The best and worst moments from the 2023 Grammy Awards

They came, they saw, they wondered where Beyoncé was. The most nominated artist of the night — and now the winningest of all time — might have been tardy to the party, but she was hardly the only one generating moments at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Read on for the highs, lows, and Bad Bunny normcore of music's biggest night.

Whoa: It's Harry's house

Best Pop Vocal Album felt like Adele's prize to lose (she's already taken it twice before, for turning 21 and 25). But Harry Styles went ahead and made an album that definitely feels like an album — or at least the only one on the nominees list with a bona-fide monster single in "As It Was" — and so he took home the first major prize of the night. Was he as dazzled as his camisole? The "Thank you for this DoorDash delivery" energy of his low-key acceptance speech will never tell. —Leah Greenblatt

Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

High: A historic win (dressed up like a red wedding)

Kim Petras wasn't the first openly trans artist to be nominated for a Grammy — Wendy Carlos and Jackie Shane, among others, preceded her — but her Best Pop Vocal Duo or Group Performance win for "Unholy" with Sam Smith still marked a major, joyful moment. While Smith stood by in respectful silence, the German-born singer acknowledged the weight of it, tipping her win to "all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open," including her friend the late pop singer and producer Sophie; Madonna ("for fighting for LGBTQ rights"); and her mom (who "believed me that I was a girl"). —L.G.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Whoa: The crowd reactions

Nelly is living for Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson! Miranda Lambert needs a nap. Man, Shania Twain feels like a woman when Harry's on stage in his spangles! Beyoncé is... not in the building yet? The cameras duly went searching for reaction shots in the room, and sometimes found more (or in Lambert's shameless yawn, less) than they were looking for. —L.G.

Shania Twain dancing to Harry Styles at the Grammy Awards

High and low: The in memoriam

Impassioned, intimate performances from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, and Bonnie Raitt? Yay! Letting a handful of late legends (Loretta Lynn, David Crosby) have the courtesy of sustained standalone clips? Very nice. Vaguely grouping the deceased together by genre, age demographic, and/or ethnicity? Not great, Bob. —L.G.

Grammys Awards In Memoriam Quavo

High: Beyonce's historic win

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards

