The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities of 2023

Leigh Nordstrom and Alex Badia
·3 min read

The best…

Margot Robbie Doing ‘Barbie’ Press

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie

The best-dressed celebrity of the year. Robbie and her stylist pulled off the best press tours in history for this summer’s “Barbie” movie. This black Schiaparelli couture gown, a replica of a ’60s Barbie dress, encapsulated the concept and the fashions at their best.

Donald Glover at the Golden Globes 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Donald Glover

This is the ultimate Le Smoking, going back to the origins of chic pajama dressing. This look is memorable.

Emma Corrin at ‘The Crown’ Premiere

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Emma Corrin attends "The Crown" Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Emma Corrin

Channeling one of the biggest style icons of all time is not an easy task, but Emma Corrin’s modern take on Princess Diana’s white skirt suit look is nearly as good as the original.

Jacob Elordi at the Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi attends a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is showing us how a young Hollywood star can become a style icon in a year. His red carpet appearances together with his off-duty looks were both unforgettable and effortless. This fitted double-breasted tuxedo is Old Hollywood glamour.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is at the forefront of redefining menswear evening norms. His backless white suit with floral boa is glamorous, sexy and masculine.

Taylor Russell at the Fashion Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Taylor Russell attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Russell

Once you see it on the red carpet, you realize that’s what this runway dress was meant to be: a major red carpet moment.

Beyoncé on Tour

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
Beyoncé

After one of the biggest tours of history, where fashion was front and center, this one-of-a-kind Loewe jumpsuit stands in a league of its own.

Zendaya at the SAG Awards

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya

At this point, Zendaya has proven that she’s a major force on the red carpet, and this strapless Valentino soft pink gown showed one more time that she’s at the top of her game.

Hunter Schafer at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hunter Schafer arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Hunter Schafer

The angelic feather and the silk flowing skirt makes this feel more ethereal than naked dress. The perfect construction makes one forget that a wardrobe malfunction is even a possibility.

Paul Mescal at the Oscars

Paul Mescal at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal

The ’70s tuxedo with white jacket never looked as good as it did on Mescal. And the subtle mullet was the haircut of the year.

And the worst…

The Rock at the Oscars

Dwayne Johnson at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dwayne Johnson

We know that The Rock is the most beloved man, so it pains us that in this satin peach jacket he’s looking more like a stuffed pillow from a Las Vegas honeymoon suite. Terrible.

Jared Leto at the Met Gala

Jared Leto at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Jared Leto

Raise your hands if this look has shown up in your nightmares more than once.

Florence Pugh at the Oscars

Florence Pugh at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Florence Pugh

This is unfortunately what happens when you can’t settle on one concept. The result resembles Pugh getting caught in her comforter on the way out the door.

Sam Smith at the Brit Awards

Sam Smith at The Fashion Awards 2023, Presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England.
Sam Smith

Rather than red carpet chic, this more closely resemble “The Incredibles” at a Halloween party. Not ideal.

Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes

Heidi Klum at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Heidi Klum

This would be a disqualifying dress for “Project Runway.”

Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Couture Show

Doja Cat in the front row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 photographed on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Doja Cat

Doja Cat is fearless; at times it pays off and at times, it doesn’t. This was the latter. But we still love her.

