The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities of 2023

The best…

Margot Robbie Doing ‘Barbie’ Press

More from WWD

The best-dressed celebrity of the year. Robbie and her stylist pulled off the best press tours in history for this summer’s “Barbie” movie. This black Schiaparelli couture gown, a replica of a ’60s Barbie dress, encapsulated the concept and the fashions at their best.

Donald Glover at the Golden Globes

Donald Glover

This is the ultimate Le Smoking, going back to the origins of chic pajama dressing. This look is memorable.

Emma Corrin at ‘The Crown’ Premiere

Emma Corrin

Channeling one of the biggest style icons of all time is not an easy task, but Emma Corrin’s modern take on Princess Diana’s white skirt suit look is nearly as good as the original.

Jacob Elordi at the Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is showing us how a young Hollywood star can become a style icon in a year. His red carpet appearances together with his off-duty looks were both unforgettable and effortless. This fitted double-breasted tuxedo is Old Hollywood glamour.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is at the forefront of redefining menswear evening norms. His backless white suit with floral boa is glamorous, sexy and masculine.

Taylor Russell at the Fashion Awards

Taylor Russell

Once you see it on the red carpet, you realize that’s what this runway dress was meant to be: a major red carpet moment.

Beyoncé on Tour

Beyoncé

After one of the biggest tours of history, where fashion was front and center, this one-of-a-kind Loewe jumpsuit stands in a league of its own.

Zendaya at the SAG Awards

At this point, Zendaya has proven that she’s a major force on the red carpet, and this strapless Valentino soft pink gown showed one more time that she’s at the top of her game.

Hunter Schafer at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hunter Schafer

The angelic feather and the silk flowing skirt makes this feel more ethereal than naked dress. The perfect construction makes one forget that a wardrobe malfunction is even a possibility.

Story continues

Paul Mescal at the Oscars

Paul Mescal

The ’70s tuxedo with white jacket never looked as good as it did on Mescal. And the subtle mullet was the haircut of the year.

And the worst…

The Rock at the Oscars

Dwayne Johnson

We know that The Rock is the most beloved man, so it pains us that in this satin peach jacket he’s looking more like a stuffed pillow from a Las Vegas honeymoon suite. Terrible.

Jared Leto at the Met Gala

Jared Leto

Raise your hands if this look has shown up in your nightmares more than once.

Florence Pugh at the Oscars

Florence Pugh

This is unfortunately what happens when you can’t settle on one concept. The result resembles Pugh getting caught in her comforter on the way out the door.

Sam Smith at the Brit Awards

Sam Smith

Rather than red carpet chic, this more closely resemble “The Incredibles” at a Halloween party. Not ideal.

Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes

Heidi Klum

This would be a disqualifying dress for “Project Runway.”

Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Couture Show

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is fearless; at times it pays off and at times, it doesn’t. This was the latter. But we still love her.

Best of WWD