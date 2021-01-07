Best wool blankets: from recycled to pure wool and wool blend, the beautiful throws to buy right now

Frosty temperatures are here – are you ready?

Sure, you may have invested in a brand new winter duvet or exchanged all your cool points for the toasty warmth of an electric blanket (seriously, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it).

Perhaps you’ve read our roundup of the best personal heaters or electric heaters and added them to your online basket to ensure you’ll be toasty all through the winter.

BUT there’s one essential you may be missing: a wool blanket or throw. Just what you need when settling down in front of the box or wrapping over your shoulders when out for a bracing winter walk, they can help winter feel like less of a misery.

Woolly Benefits

There are many types of wool blankets, but one thing they all share is that they’re durable and fantastic at keeping you warm, even when it’s cold and wet out.

While they’ll protect you against the elements, their moisture-wicking qualities will stop you getting sweaty and clammy – a major factor to consider if you’re planning a box set marathon or want a comfy rainy day snooze.

One of the key benefits is that wool is biodegradable and sustainable. It decomposes in soil and seawater easily, in a way many manmade textiles don’t. According to the Campaign for Wool, once it’s returned to the earth, it also releases ‘valuable nitrogen-based nutrients into the ground/ocean’.

That said, with proper care and storage, a wool blanket can become an heirloom piece, passed down from generation to generation.

Prices for Wool Blankets

Cost-wise, the more pure wool is in the blanket, the more expensive it’s likely to be. Sometimes producers will blend wool with another textile like cotton or acrylic to bring the cost down a little.

But at the opposing swing of the pendulum, blends with expensive wool like cashmere will see you paying top dollar for a superior blanket.

It’s worth noting that as a raw, natural material, all pure wool is a little scratchy – for some, it’s all part of the rustic charm and it will soften over time with use. If you don’t like the idea, or you suffer from allergies, a blended wool blanket may be a wiser investment.

Story continues

Washing and Storing Wool Blankets

To get the most from your blanket, you need to keep it in good shape. That means following the care instructions to the letter, no deviations. Some require Dry Clean Only, while others can be slung in the washing machine on a low temperature to avoid shrinking.

If in doubt, take your wool blanket to a professional, and always wash and air dry before your first use.

From cashmere to merino, our roundup of the best wool blankets for winter will have you actually looking forward to the next chilly night.

See our favourites below

ZigZagZurich Mythos One Wool Blanket by George Greaves

Bringing together art with textiles, this beautiful blanket has been crafted using 1.4kg of New Zealand's finest wool into an ancient Greek theme.

It measures 140 x 200cm, which should be enough to keep most people tucked in from shoulders to toe but we would rather drape it over our shoulders to wear out and about; this gorgeous design deserves to be seen.

To clean, hand wash with cold water or better yet, have the blanket dry cleaned.

Shop the full range of unique artisan wool branks from ZigZagZurich.

£167.24 | ZigZagZurich

Large British Unique Recycled All Wool Blanket/Picnic Rug by Tweedmill

Made in the UK from recycled wool, this large blanket (150cm x 183cm) gives you a warm extra layer to place over your bed or use as a sofa throw, lending cottagecore vibes to your space.

As they are recycled, no two blankets will carry the same pattern; so while it means you can’t choose a colour, it also means your blanket will be one-off. Besides that’s a small price to pay for a high-quality, eco-friendly blanket that will last you for many years.

If you have pets you may find their favourite new spot is anywhere you place this blanket. Cats and dogs love the feel of natural wool and have been known to become quite possessive over the blankets, so it might be worth investing in a smaller version for them too.

£24.90 | Amazon

Pendleton Los Ojos wool and cotton-blend blanket

Pendleton

In a monochrome colour way and distinctive pattern, this 163 x 203cm blanket is sure to turn heads. Made in the US, it's inspired by the heritage and wide open spaces of New Mexico.

£350 | Selfridges

Heal's Merino & Cashmere Herringbone Throw

Woven in Ireland with a 95 per cent merino and cashmere blend, this luxe blanket will keep you perfectly warm whatever you have planned for the day ahead.

Measuring 180 x 136cm the contemporary-looking piece is super soft and is finished with a fun tasselled edge - making it perfect for the bedroom, lounge or even draped over your outerwear for extra warmth on a particularly chilly day. More colourways are also available.

£119 | Heal's

The White Company Luxury Wool-Cashmere Throw

Designed to regulate your body temperature so that you’ll never feel too hot or too cold, this blanket combines wool (80 per cent) with luxurious cashmere (20 per cent) for an extra soft touch.

It’s woven in a classic herringbone pattern and finished with fringing on opposing edges to add a touch of style to the design. Available in a choice of light and dark grey, it will look lovely dressed across your duvet as a bed spread or stashed in the car for an extra layer when it’s particularly harsh out.

£170 | The White Company

Woolmark Pure New Wool Blanket

Woolmark

Available in a choice of colours and sizes (this one is 75 x 100cm), this all wool blanket is edged with a thick polyamide satin ribbon with reinforced seams to ensure it lasts longer.

If you’ve got your central heating on a timer and don’t want to risk waking up cold in the middle of the night, this blanket is the perfect in-between. Dry clean only.

£15 | La Redoute

National Trust Illusion Throw, Duck Egg

In an elegant duck egg blue, this blanket is made from 100 per cent pure New Wool (virgin wool that’s been processed for the first time) giving it a warm, fluffy feel that you’ll always want to be swaddled in.

Made in the UK and finished with cream tassels, this blanket also comes in a selection of other hues. Measures 170 x 130cm.

£40 | National Trust

John Atkinson by Hainsworth Monarch Pure Wool Blanket, Winter White

Cuddle up in this baby soft white wool blanket but be warned: the danger is you may never want to leave the super soft cocoon. Measuring 230 x 230cm, it will make a superb additional layer over your regular bedding.

Made in the UK, gently hand wash the blanket when you want to clean it and air dry.

£80 | John Lewis

See all wool blankets from John Lewis here.

Simple Things Natural Wool Throw

Made with sumptuously-soft wool, this 180 x 130cm blanket has a wonderful versatility you won’t find with other blankets – wear it as a cape or settle in for movie night with it as a cover.

It’s hand-finished with fringed edges, and as it’s 100 per cent wool, this item is dry clean only.

£220 | Harrods

Knockando Dalrachie pure new wool blanket light grey

Knockando

Crafted with wool North County Cheviot sheep, this limited edition, 100 per cent new wool blanket comes from Knockando Woolmill in the Scottish Highlands. The high-quality covering is a generous 185 x 150cm with fibres spun on the 1879 Mule, the oldest machine on Knockandos heritage site.

£220 | Harvey Nichols

The Tartan Blanket Co Dusky pink & olive check lambswool blanket

Just because the weather's dull, it doesn't mean your blankets have to match. Add a splash of pink to your interiors with this lambswool blanket.

Snuggle into when it's cold and come spring or summer, use it as a picnic blanket on dry ground. Also available in a selection of other patterns and shades.

£125 | Harvey Nichols

Verdict

As well as a useful extra layer to help keep you warm at night, a blanket is an easy way to add style into your space. Of all the ones featured in our edit, the ZigZagZurich Mythos One Wool Blanket is the most striking. Everything from the quality to the fact that no harmful chemicals or synthetics were used during its creation makes it a winner for us.

From a sustainability point of view, Tweedmill's recycled wool blankets deserve kudos. They're all made in the UK and upcycle unwanted fabrics in a charmingly rustic way that will work for most settings and occasions.

Read More

10 Best electric blankets

Best winter duvets 2020

Best scented candles 2020

Best mattresses 2021: memory foam, pocket sprung, hybrid and deals

Best weighted blankets 2020

Best ergonomic office chairs for home from budget to professional